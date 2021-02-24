Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Celebrating Black History Month: MOTOWN Raises the Volume on Broadway

The original Broadway cast included Brandon Victor Dixon, Valisia LeKae, Bryan Terrell Clark, Charl Brown, and more.

Feb. 24, 2021  

This February, BroadwayWorld is committed to celebrating the outstanding contributions that black artists have made to the American theatre. Join us for Black History month as we shine a spotlight on some of the most influential productions from Broadway's past. Today is all about Motown.

Today we flashback to 2013, when Motown first performed on the Bryant Park stage. Motown opened on April 14, 2013 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where it played for 738 performances, and returned to Broadway in 2016. Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright and choreographed by Patricia Wilcox and Warren Adams, it starred Brandon Victor Dixon, Valisia LeKae, Bryan Terrell Clark, Charl Brown, and more.

Motown is the real story of the one-of-a-kind sound that hit the airwaves in 1959 and changed our culture forever. This exhilarating show charts Motown Founder Berry Gordy's incredible journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, and so many more.

Watch below as the original company performs "Stop! In the Name of Love," "I Want You Back," "Can I Close the Door," "Do You Love Me," "Get Ready" and "Dancing In the Street".

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


From This Author BroadwayWorld TV