Celebrating 100 Years Of Women Trailblazers In March At The Staten Island Children's Museum

Chefs who made their marks outside of the kitchen. Local artists, authors and dancers who engage and inspire. Cool science programs - who knew pizza could be a food AND a math game? They are all part of the Staten Island Children's Museum Women's History Month programs in March.

"This month's programs will celebrate the contributions of women in a variety of fields and show that there are more opportunities than ever before for girls today," said Zoë Tirado, Program Manager at the Staten Island Children's Museum. "As they will be our leaders, poets, activists and scientists of the future, we hope these programs will open their minds to all that is possible."

International Women's Day Events: Sunday, March 8

The Riot Grrrls: Girl Power! The Staten Island 'Zine League shows the impact of the Riot Grrrl movement and how 'zines help connect women and girls across the country. Then children will create their own 'zines to share with friends. Sessions at Noon, 1:00 & 2:00 pm.

Life Through the Lens - Alice Austen Birthday Tribute: The Alice Austen House presents a special photography workshop honoring this LGBTQAI legend during her birthday month. Pick up a timed ticket at the front desk; limited to 25 attendees per session at 2:00 & 3:00 pm.

ShopRite Kidz Cook will feature the dishes of women chefs who have done so much more than just cook in a kitchen. Children will hear passages from the book "A Woman's Place: The Inventors, Rumrunners, Lawbreakers, Scientists, and Single Moms Who Changed the World with Food" by Deepi Ahluwalia and then make recipes from these pioneering women: Ruth Fertel, the founder of restaurant empire Ruth's Chris Steak House; Georgia Gilmore, a leader and activist who helped fund the efforts of the Montgomery Bus Boycott by selling her home-cooked foods at community meetings; and Cristeta Comerford, the first woman Executive Chef at the White House. ShopRite Kidz Cook sessions are on Fridays at 3:00 and 4:00 pm; sessions are free with admission and timed tickets will be available at the front desk.

Children will learn how her home country inspired the work of Afro-Cuban printmaker Belkis Ayón as they design their own textured collagraphs (prints made using a board with collage materials glued to it to form a relief surface with a variety of textures) using her technique during the Museum's Visual Arts Studio, open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 - 4:00 pm.

The Poetry of Audre Lorde: Staten Island OUTloud presents a spoken word performance featuring the poetry of this writer, feminist and civil rights activist. The Staten Island Dance Project will perform and accompany the poetry readings on Sunday, March 22 at 2:00 pm.

More March Programs!

It's a Pi Day Party during the Con Edison Second Saturday Science! workshop. Celebrating all things "3.14" on this mathematical-themed day, the party starts with reading the story "Sir Cumference and the Dragon of Pi," making circle and pi-related crafts and finally enjoying pizza pie! Free with admission; limited to 25 attendees. Saturday, March 14, Noon - 1:00 pm.

St. Patrick's Day Steps: It's time to celebrate Irish heritage with a local step dance troupe led by Staten Islander Dawn Daniels. Sunday, March 15 at 2:00 pm.

New Year Nowruz - Special ShopRite Kidz Cook: Nowruz is Iranian New Year, also known as Persian New Year. Make Persian raisin cookies to celebrate! Friday, March 20 at 3:00 and 4:00 pm. Pick up a timed ticket at the front desk.

SAGE Story Time: Join story time with members of the LGBT outreach group SAGE-Pride Center of Staten Island on Thursday, March 26 at 4:00 pm.

What's the Word? Staten Island Reading Association Literacy Day: Meet authors, enjoy reading workshops and arts & crafts activities. Books and other giveaways will be available while supplies last. Saturday, March 28, 1:00 - 4:00 pm.

Performing Arts Studio: Children's Museum resident dancers and performing artists Anjoli Chadha and Walter Rutledge share their own interpretations, games and interactive workshops during their studio hours on Fridays from 3:00 - 5:00 pm; Saturdays from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm and Sundays from Noon - 4:00 pm. Check at the Admissions Desk for details on the day's performances.

For more information, call 718-273-2060, email info@sichildrensmuseum.org, or visit sichildrensmuseum.org.





