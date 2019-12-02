Celebrate The Unexpected Borough In December At The Staten Island Children's Museum

The Staten Island Children's Museum is staying "home for the holidays" in December and celebrating some of the vibrant cultural and artist communities that call the borough their home.

Cook, Create & Connect with Staten Island In Focus

Children will make a different dish each week that celebrates one of the vibrant communities on Staten Island during ShopRite Kidz Cook sessions on Fridays at 3:00 & 4:00 pm.

Create a unique lantern for winter holiday celebrations during the Weekend Art Studio, Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 - 4:00 pm.



On Saturday, December 14 at Noon, join Staten Island Makerspace in the Con Edison Second Saturday Science! workshop and build mini-robot artists who can doodle by themselves.



The final SAGE Story Time session for this year is on Thursday, December 19 at 4:00 pm. Join the senior members of this LGBT outreach group from the Pride Center of Staten Island for a special multigenerational story time.

Merry Music Series Returns

If it's December, then it's time for the Staten Island Children's Museum's Merry Music Series! Celebrate the season with special performances from local artists.

Aurelia Curtis & the young musicians from the Staten Island Steel Pan Orchestra will present their own take on holiday classics on Saturday, December 7 at 2:00 pm.

· Maker Park Radio Presents: DJ Santa! This non-profit community streaming radio station will spin some festive Christmas tunes on Saturday, December 14 at 1:00 pm.



· The spirit of the season will shine through during a performance from the Brighton Heights Reformed Church Youth Orchestra with conductor Yvette Washington-Wheatley at on Saturday, December 21 at 2:00 pm.

· Enjoy holiday carols with the members of GRACE-ful Glee, the GRACE Foundation of New York's Junior Glee Troupe, an innovative performing arts program that offers individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder a chance to express their singing talents. This performance is on Sunday, December 22 at 3:00 pm.

· Count down to 2020 with a rocking performance and seriously silly musical fun by crowd favorite Music with Patrick at the "New Year's Eve (Day) Party!" on Tuesday, December 31 at 1:00 pm.

New Performing Arts Studio

Dancers and choreographers Anjoli Chadha and Walter Rutledge will lead dance, theater, art and improv workshops during the month and throughout the NYC Public School Winter Recess Week. This new program lets children work alongside professional artists and join the interactive sessions that move throughout the Children's Museum's exhibits. Schedules and performance locations vary and will be available from sichildrensmuseum.org or at the Admissions Desk.

"We are also proud to call Staten Island our home and are excited to showcase the best of the borough as we close out another year engaging and inspiring programs," said Dina Rosenthal, Executive Director of the Staten Island Children's Museum. "The diversity of cultures, customs and talent in our community will be on full display and we invite all children and families to share these events together during the holiday season."

Schedule Updates for Holiday Hours

Check sichildrensmuseum.org for special holiday hours.

Monday, December 23: Closed to the general public, open for "One Day-Fun Day!" registered campers only

Tuesday, December 24, Christmas Eve: Closing early at 3:00 pm

Wednesday, December 25, Christmas Day: Closed

Thursday, December 26 - Monday, December 30, NYC Public School Winter Recess: Open 10:00 am - 5:00 pm each day

Tuesday, December 31, New Year's Eve: Closing early at 3:00 pm

Wednesday, January 1, 2020, New Year's Day: Closed

Schedule Changes: Tot's Time, Tot's Cook and regular weekday art programs are suspended during the Winter Recess Week.





