Celebrate June with Art, Stories and Dance at the Staten Island Children's Museum 

June is a month of special occasions and Staten Island Children's Museum is known for offering learning opportunities that include hoopla and revelry. So, its no surprise that they are celebrating Father's Day, Juneteenth, and Gay Pride Month, the latter two celebrations are of unique importance respectively to the African American and LGBTQAI+ community.

In their Walk in! Workshop, the Staten Island Children's Museum will be special collage craft on June 12 & 13 in honor of the UN Global Day of Parents and Father's Day. Also, there will be a special Juneteenth oriented workshop on Saturday, June 19. On all other days, visitors will create portraits surrounded and filled in with mixes of colors and flower designs inspired by the work of contemporary artist Devan Shimoyama, who uses splatter paint, stencils, glitter rhinestones and sequins to create color in his art that expands representation of masculinity. The Workshop sessions are held every half hour. Because space is limited, patrons should pick up timed workshop tickets at the front desk.

The Pride Center of Staten Island will lead visitors in story times and crafts influenced by the LGBTQIA+ rainbow flag on Saturday, June 5 and June 12 from 10:30 to 11:30 am. On Sunday, June 13, they will lead a craft activity from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm which will be followed at 12:00 pm by a guest appearance from Angel Elektra from Drag Queen Story Hour who will read a story about acceptance and understanding in front of the Museum in a presentation free to the public.

On June 19th, the museum, in collaboration with dozens of Black-led community organizations and Snug Harbor campus partners, is participating in the celebration of a Juneteenth Freedom Festival. At 12:00 pm The Harambee Dance Company will perform in front of the Staten Island Children's Museum in a show that is free to the public. Their pieces exude the essence of African and African-American dance and music.

The free productions of Drag Queen Story Hour and The Harambee Dance Company are part of the Weekend Wonders series sponsored by Con Edison and NYC Ferry.

The month of June gives The Staten Island Children's Museum the opportunity to honor turning points in the history of the LGBTQIA+ community and Black Americans and the progress those events sparked. June is Pride Month in honor of the anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising which served as a catalyst for the Gay Rights movement. June 19, known as Juneteenth, is the anniversary of the emancipation of the last enslaved Black Americans in the United States.

"The Pride and Juneteenth programs are examples of our commitment to include all members of the Staten Island community," said Gina Laine, President of the Board of Trustees of the Staten Island Children's Museum. "We strive to be a place where all children feel welcome to learn, explore and play. As a community leader, it is our goal to reach out to all residents of Staten Island."

List of Special Programs in June

Visitors won't want to miss these exciting programs:

Pride Month Story Time and Crafts: Saturdays, June 5 and June 12, 10:30 - 11:30 am: The Pride Center of Staten Island will lead visitors in stories celebrating gender diversity and acceptance

Free with admission

Weekend Wonders: Music with Patrick Saturday, June 5, 12:00 - 1:00 pm: Free concert aimed at kids and their adults to like to sing, clap, stomp, and laugh. It will be held in front of the Museum. Blankets and low chairs are welcome for seating. In the case of rain, the event will be moved under the solar tent. Sponsored by Con Edison and NYC Ferry.

Free admission

Lasagna Style Composting Workshop, Saturday June 5 at 2:00 - 2:45 pm: The NYC Compost Project hosted by Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden will show young gardeners and environmentalists how to create a compost bin that is rich in nutrients.

Free with admission

One Day Fun Day Camp Tuesday, June 8, 9:00 - 4:00 pm: School's out and the Museum has a full day of science experiments, art making, outdoor exploring and exhibit play ready for ages 5 -9. For more information and to register, email reservations@sichildrensmuseum.org or call (718) 273-2060 x137.

Father's Day and Global Day of Parents Walk in! Workshop, Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13

This month has both the Global Day of Parents to honor parents of all families nuclear, single, foster, LGBTQIA+ on June 1 and Father's Day on June 20. The Walk in! Workshop will guide young artists in creating a collage version of a #1 Parent trophy inspired by the Mexican Father's Day Run.

The Workshop sessions are held every half hour. Because space is limited, patrons should pick up timed workshop tickets at the front desk.

Free with admission

Weekend Wonders: Drag Queen Story Hour, Sunday, June 13 12:00 -1:00 pm FREE It will be held in front of the Museum. Blankets and low chairs are welcome for seating. In the case of rain, the event will be moved under the solar tent. Sponsored by Con Edison and NYC Ferry.

Free admission

Juneteenth Walk in! Workshop, Saturday, June 19



Young artists will create pieces inspired by Black National Flag and reflect on the impact of enslavement on Black Americans and the United States historically and today. Free with admission Weekend Wonders: Harambee Dance Company, Saturday, June 19 12:00 - 1:00 pm: A FREE performance of pieces exude the essence of African and African-American dance and music. It will be held in front of the Museum. Blankets and low chairs are welcome for seating. In the case of rain, the event will be moved under the solar tent. Sponsored by Con Edison and NYC Ferry.

Free admission

Staten Island Children's Museum is open on Fridays from 3:00 to 5:00 pm and Saturdays and Sundays for two timed sessions from 10:00 am to 12:00pm and from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Tickets are available at https://sichildrensmuseum.org/tickets.

The Staten Island Children's Museum is located on the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301. For information and Museum hours, call 718-273-2060, email info@sichildrensmuseum.org or visit sichildrensmuseum.org.