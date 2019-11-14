Celebrate CHICAGO's 23rd Anniversary With Some Of The Show's Standout Moments!

The name on everybody's lips is gonna be ... Chicago! The legendary revival of Kander and Ebb's iconic musical is celebrating 23 years of all that jazz on Broadway today! To celebrate, we're looking back at some standout moments from the production over the years, featuring cast members ranging from original stars Ann Reinking and Bebe Neuwirth to more recent additions like Brandy and Desi Oakley. Check it all out below!

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording. Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway and West End history. It is the second longest running show in Broadway history, having surpassed Cats in November 2014. The Broadway production has over 9,500 performances. Chicago has been seen by more than 32 million people worldwide and has played more than 32,500 performances worldwide.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

The Show's Journey From City Center to Broadway

Ann Reinking and Bebe Neuwirth Perform On The 1997 Tony Awards

John Candor's 90th Birthday Celebration

William Ivy Long Gives Chicago Fashion Tips

Mel B Joins The Broadway Cast As Roxie

Michelle Williams Joins The Broadway Cast As Roxie

Rumer Willis Performs 'Roxie' On Good Morning America

The Broadway Cast Performs At Broadway On Broadway 2007

Ashlee Simpson-Wentz Joins The Broadway Cast As Roxie

Jennifer Nettles Joins The Broadway Cast As Roxie

Brandy Performs 'Roxie' On Broadway

Chicago Becomes The 2nd Longest-Running Broadway Musical

Jaime Camil Joins The Broadway Cast As Billy Flynn

Desi Oakley Performs At Broadway in the Boros

The Broadway Cast Performs In 'All That Jazz' Music Video





