Celebrate Asian Heritage Month with  CRAZY WOKE ASIANS Virtual Comedy Festival

CRAZY WOKE ASIANS, the always sold out comedy show and only ALL ASIAN comedy show at the World Famous Comedy Store presents a VIRTUAL COMEDY FESTIVAL on the meeting app ZOOM, streaming on LIVE on Facebook and Youtube.

PARTNERING WITH ASIANS NEVER DIE, RICEFEED, UNEXPECTED PRODUCTIONS IN SEATTLE, AND APT 503 LOUNGE. The CWA Virtual Comedy Festival showcases 90 comedians, singers, rappers and musicians. The shows range from stand- up comedy acts, karaoke party with lightning round of woke Q&A, live musical performances, sketch comedy & musical comedy performances to dance party for ALL AGES, improvisation, yoga and meditation workshops. Festival teaser: https://youtu.be/vK3Zg0YstFc

CWA has SOLD OUT SHOWS at The Comedy Store, Ice House Comedy Club, Santa Monica Playhouse, SOLD OUT TOUR IN SEATTLE at Laughs Comedy Club, Unexpected Productions, Comedy on Broadway. CWA has been featured in the Seattle Times, San Diego Union Tribune, King 5 New Day Northwest, Broadway World, Asian Journal, Sing Tao News, Mochi Magazine and The Philippine News.

Each night will feature 21 to 35 performers from Los Angeles, San Diego, Bay Area, New York, Seattle, Florida, Chicago, Montana, Mississippi, Australia and Canada. Each show is 1 to 1.5 hours in length. A portion of ticket sales is donated to Guardians of the Angeles Charitable Foundation (supplies Personal Protective Equipment to first responders and hospitals all over the U.S.) and Feeding America and the rest split among 90 performers.

There are Festival Passes options available for those who want to attend several (or all!) shows. Visit www.crazywokeasians.com for the full schedule and all the details!





