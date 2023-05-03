Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebrate APIA Heritage Month With ASIAN FEMMES AND FRIENDS! At NOREE

The show is partnering with the Asian American Arts Alliance and Send Chinatown Love to showcase diverse APIA comedy. 

May. 03, 2023  

Celebrate APIA Heritage Month With ASIAN FEMMES AND FRIENDS! At NOREE

Celebrate Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month with Banana Ketchup, a comedy show with Filipino flavor.

The show is partnering with the Asian American Arts Alliance and Send Chinatown Love to showcase diverse APIA comedy. This hilarious show centers APIA women and nonbinary comedians.

Taking place Saturday, May 13 5 pm at NOREE, 274 Grand St., NY, NY 10002

Featuring Dylan Adler (James Corden), Zubi Ahmed (Hulu), Ann Chun (Edinburgh Fringe Fest), Michelle Chan Bennett (Just For Laughs), and Christine Kim (Very Big Very Asian) and hosts Patricia Dinglasan (Broadway Comedy Club), Kyle Marian (Now This!), and Dominique Nisperos (ABC).

Tickets




BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

Related Stories
BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK To Play Hammerstein Ballroom On June 18 Photo
BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK To Play Hammerstein Ballroom On June 18
Prepare for an epic, fantasy-filled adventure as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS opens the gates to Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park, this year's installment of the sexiest night on Broadway.
Original INTO THE WOODS Star Barbara Byrne Passes Away at 94 Photo
Original INTO THE WOODS Star Barbara Byrne Passes Away at 94
Actress Barbara Bryne passed away on May 2 at the age of 94.
Video: How Tony Nominees Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Heated Up this Broadway Season Photo
Video: How Tony Nominees Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Heated Up this Broadway Season
In this video, watch as Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about the Some Like It Hot score and tease what's to come at their upcoming show at 54 Below, Some Like It Cut- Trunk Songs from Some Like It Hot.
Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Talk SCHMIGADOON! Finale Photo
Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Talk SCHMIGADOON! Finale
Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming are back together for season two of Schmigadoon, teaming up for a bloody-good parody of Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett. BroadwayWorld sat down with Cumming and Chenoweth, who spilled on filming their big musical number, wanting to play their Sweeney Todd roles IRL, the Schmigadoon groupchat, and more!

More Hot Stories For You


BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK To Play Hammerstein Ballroom On June 18BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK To Play Hammerstein Ballroom On June 18
May 3, 2023

Prepare for an epic, fantasy-filled adventure as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS opens the gates to Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park, this year's installment of the sexiest night on Broadway.
Barbara Bryne, Original INTO THE WOODS & SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Company Member, Passes Away at 94Barbara Bryne, Original INTO THE WOODS & SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Company Member, Passes Away at 94
May 3, 2023

Actress Barbara Bryne passed away on May 2 at the age of 94.
Justin David Sullivan, Shangela & More to be Honored at GLSEN Respect Awards New YorkJustin David Sullivan, Shangela & More to be Honored at GLSEN Respect Awards New York
May 3, 2023

GLSEN has announced that non-binary Broadway singer, actor, and artist Justin David Sullivan will receive GLSEN’s Trailblazer Award at the GLSEN Respect Awards on May 15th in New York City.
Joel Grey & John Kander to Each Receive a 2023 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the TheatreJoel Grey & John Kander to Each Receive a 2023 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
May 3, 2023

Joel Grey and John Kander will each receive the 2023 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Teases HAMILTON/SWEENEY TODD Ham4Ham This FridayLin-Manuel Miranda Teases HAMILTON/SWEENEY TODD Ham4Ham This Friday
May 3, 2023

Lin-Manuel Miranda has taken to Instagram to tease a Hamilton/Sweeney Todd Ham4Ham! 
share