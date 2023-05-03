Celebrate APIA Heritage Month With ASIAN FEMMES AND FRIENDS! At NOREE

Celebrate Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month with Banana Ketchup, a comedy show with Filipino flavor.

The show is partnering with the Asian American Arts Alliance and Send Chinatown Love to showcase diverse APIA comedy. This hilarious show centers APIA women and nonbinary comedians.

Taking place Saturday, May 13 5 pm at NOREE, 274 Grand St., NY, NY 10002

Featuring Dylan Adler (James Corden), Zubi Ahmed (Hulu), Ann Chun (Edinburgh Fringe Fest), Michelle Chan Bennett (Just For Laughs), and Christine Kim (Very Big Very Asian) and hosts Patricia Dinglasan (Broadway Comedy Club), Kyle Marian (Now This!), and Dominique Nisperos (ABC).

