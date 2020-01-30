Cecily Strong Set to Star In Musical Comedy at Apple

Cecily Strong is set to star in a musical comedy product from Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video, Despicable Me duo Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and Universal TV, according to Deadline. Apple is in final negotiations for the series.

The comedy series follows a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover the magical town of Schmigadoon, in which everyone acts as if they're in a studio musical from the 1940s. They then discover that they can't leave until they find "true love."

The untitled series is written by Paul and Daurio, with Michaels serving as executive producer. Paul will serve as showrunner. Strong will star and produce and Daurio will serve as consulting producer. The series hails from Broadway Video and Universal Television.

Strong is best known for being one of the cast members of Saturday Night Live. She also had film roles in Ghostbusters and The Boss.

Read the original article on Deadline.





