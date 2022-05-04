Cathy Weis Projects Announces Two SUNDAYS ON BROADWAY Events

Cathy Weis Projects will present two Sundays on Broadway events in May. The evenings will feature new and in-progress works by seven stellar dance artists. Both events begin at 6pm. $10 suggested donation at the door. WeisAcres is located at 537 Broadway, #3 (between Prince and Spring Streets), in Manhattan. For information about WeisAcres' Covid safety protocols, click here.

Choreographer and video artist Cathy Weis launched Sundays on Broadway in May 2014. This one-of-a-kind series of performances, film screenings, readings, and discussions serves as a gathering place for artists to perform and discuss their work and processes with audiences in the intimate setting of Weis's SoHo loft. Since its inception, the series has presented the work of 130 choreographers, filmmakers, performers, and visual artists.

May 2022 Schedule

Sunday, May 15: Molissa Fenley, Jon Kinzel, Mariana Valencia

Molissa Fenley will present two works. The first, Variation 5, Third Construction (2022), will be performed by Christiana Axelsen, Timothy Ward, and Fenley, with music by John Cage. This dance is the concluding variation of the evening-length work Cosmati Variations (2008-2022). The second piece, Some Phrases I'm Hoping Andy Would Like (2019), choreographed and performed by Fenley, was created in honor of choreographer Andy de Groat and premiered in 2019 in concert with other performers who had worked with the late choreographer.

Jon Kinzel's dance considers the term "viewing audience." It will incorporate performance and visual art, and it will be informed by his recent evening-length work, Queens Terminus, which he presented at the new Chocolate Factory Theater.

Mariana Valencia's work-in-progress ruminates on how she is grappling with the return to shared space and her unresolved grief. In this practice, her physical states move between the constant flux of embodied ease, rigor, and distress, focusing on the act of arrival as a promise to her practice. Her improvised scores are an interplay of choreography, original songs, and text that move between performative polish and rawness.

Sunday, May 29: Martita Abril, Wally Cardona, Ellen Fisher, Salley May

Martita Abril is Mexican and has stated that she will do something very Mexican.

Created and performed by Wally Cardona, Son of Gone GIVEN is the third in a series of works by Cardona. It follows GIVEN on a Sunday (2019) and GIVEN in the Blackbox (2018).

Ellen Fisher will present a solo work-in-progress entitled HOLD.

Salley May, with collaborators/performers Annie Lanzillotto, Pedro J. Rosado Jr., and Simba Yangala, will present an opening excerpt of Lights and Sirens which will be presented in full later this year at Howl Happening Gallery.

Martita Abril, better known as Pichu, is a border kid from Tijuana, México. She has benefited from both sides of the NYFA Immigrant Artist Mentorship Program, and from volunteering as an interpreter aiding families seeking asylum at a US detention facility. Abril creates original work and performs in such pieces as Simone Forti's Dance Constructions at MoMA. She is currently the coordinator of Movement Research at Judson Memorial Church and programs and events manager at MR. She resides at the border of Bushwick and Greenpoint with her partner and 31 plants, most of which are alive.

Wally Cardona's work has been presented in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and been commissioned by Brooklyn Academy of Music, The Joyce Theater, Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, The Kitchen, EMPAC, and other venues. Awards include the Doris Duke Performing Artist Award, Asian Cultural Council Fellowship, John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Fellowship, NYFA Fellowship, Creative Capital, and a New York Dance and Performance Bessie Award. Influences include training at the Juilliard School and working with Jonathan Bepler, Nyoman Catra, Proeung Chhieng, David Gordon, Deborah Hay, Jennifer Lacey, Saya Lei, Ralph Lemon, Jean-Christophe Paré, Kapila Venu, Rahel Vonmoos, and Heni Winahyuningsih.

Molissa Fenley founded Molissa Fenley and Company in 1977. Commissions include the American Dance Festival, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Dia Art Foundation, Jacob's Pillow, The Joyce Theater, Lincoln Center, New National Theater of Tokyo, National Institute of Performing Arts (Seoul), New York Live Arts, and The Kitchen. She has received fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, American Academy in Rome, Bogliasco Foundation, and held residencies at Bloedel Reserve, Bard College, Harvard University, Yaddo, Baryshnikov Arts Center, The Bainbridge Dance Center, The Dance HUB in Florence, the Asian Art Council, and the Atlantic Center of the Arts. Seagull Press/University of Chicago recently published Rhythm Field: The Dance of Molissa Fenley.

Ellen Fisher is an interdisciplinary movement artist who performs internationally. Her performances are informed by her in-depth research in Sri Lankan dance rituals. She has had teaching appointments throughout Europe and the US. At present she is performing with the Meredith Monk vocal ensemble.

Jon Kinzel has presented his work, including numerous commissions and solo shows that have received critical praise, in a variety of national and international venues. He feels fortunate to have performed and/or collaborated with artists across several disciplines in New York City for over 30 years. He has served as a curator, movement dramaturg, mentor, and sound designer, taught at many universities as well as the Merce Cunningham Trust and Tsekh in Moscow, and contributed to several publications including SFMoMA's Open Space, SCHIZM, and PAJ: A Journal of Performance and Art. His 2020 MacDowell Fellowship has led to a determined interdisciplinary practice.

Salley May has been a downtown performance artist since 1987. She curated P.S.122's Avant-Garde-Arama and did artist workshops with disadvantaged populations through Hospital Audiences Inc. (HAI) for 25 years. She was a long-standing member of Jennifer Miller's Circus Amok, and remains committed to the life, work, and spirit of downtown luminary Tom Murrin/Alien Comic. May co-created the performance company MAYHEM with her sister Nancy May. She presents her current Sundays on Broadway piece through a new company formed with Annie Lanzillotto, Simba Yangala, and Pedro J. Rosado Jr.

Mariana Valencia is a performer and choreographer who creates evening-length solo works that have been presented nationally and internationally. She has held numerous residencies and received awards for her choreography, the most notable being the Bessie Award for Outstanding Breakout Choreographer (2018), an LMCC Extended Life grant (2020), and a Foundation for Contemporary Arts Award to Artists grant (2018). She was a Whitney Biennial performance selection artist in 2019.

For more information about Sundays on Broadway, visit www.cathyweis.org.