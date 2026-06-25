Catherine Hurlin Will Step Into DON QUIXOTE at American Ballet Theatre

American Ballet Theatre has announced that Natalia Osipova has withdrawn from her scheduled performance of Don Quixote on Monday, July 6 at 7:30 P.M. at the Metropolitan Opera House due to injury. Principal Dancer Catherine Hurlin will dance the role of Kitri opposite Principal Dancer Daniel Camargo as Basilio.

Osipova will also be unable to perform in Giselle with The Royal Ballet at NHK Hall in Tokyo on July 11.

Osipova, a Principal Dancer with The Royal Ballet and former ABT Principal Dancer, is one of the most celebrated ballerinas of her generation. Born in Moscow and trained at the Moscow State Academy of Choreography, she rose to international prominence at the Bolshoi Ballet before joining ABT as a Principal Dancer in 2012. She is renowned for her electrifying technique, fearless artistry, and extraordinary range across both classical and contemporary repertoire.

Catherine Hurlin and Daniel Camargo bring exceptional artistry, technical brilliance, and dynamic stage chemistry to the roles of Kitri and Basilio. Hurlin is known for her radiant Stage Presence and classical command, while Camargo is celebrated for his charismatic partnering and brilliant technique.

“I am heartbroken to be unable to perform with American Ballet Theatre this season,” said Osipova. “Dancing with ABT has always been something I hold very close to my heart, and I was so looking forward to being back on the Met stage with this incredible company. I am deeply grateful for the warmth and support I always feel from ABT's artists, staff, and audiences, and I look forward to returning.”

“We are so disappointed that Natalia is unable to join us during our Met season,” said ABT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe. “We were all looking forward to watching her perform in Don Quixote. She brings something truly extraordinary to everything she does. We wish her a full and speedy recovery.”

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