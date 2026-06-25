Casts Set for Final Three Weeks of American Ballet Theatre’s 2026 Summer Season

Casting for the final three weeks of American Ballet Theatre’s 2026 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House has been revealed. A new staging of Don Quixote by Susan Jaffe and Susan Jones will premiere on Monday, June 29, led by Catherine Hurlin as Kitri, Isaac Hernández in his ABT debut as Basilio, and James Whiteside as Espada. On Wednesday, July 1, debuts will include Chloe Misseldine as Kitri and will Joseph Markey as Espada at the matinee and Michael de la Nuez as Basilio at the evening performance. On Thursday, July 2, debuts will include Brooks Landegger (Espada) at the matinee and Devon Teuscher (Kitri), Andrew Robare (Basilio), and Patrick Frenette (Espada) at the evening performance. Jake Roxander will perform Basilio for the first time on Friday, July 3. On Monday, July 6, Daniel Camargo will make his ABT debut as Basilio, opposite Catherine Hurlin as Kitri. With choreography after Marius Petipa and Alexander Gorsky, the ballet is set to music by Ludwig Minkus, arranged by Jack Everly, with additional music by Isaac Albéniz, arranged by David Carp, and features scenery and costumes by Santo Loquasto and lighting by Natasha Katz.

Sylvia will return for five performances beginning Thursday, July 9, led by Christine Shevchenko as Sylvia, Calvin Royal III as Aminta, James Whiteside as Orion, and Carlos Gonzalez as Eros. The matinee on Saturday, July 11 will include debuts by Devon Tesucher as Sylvia and Thomas Forster as Aminta. At the evening performance on July 11, Aran Bell will dance the role of Aminta for the first time in New York. With choreography by Frederick Ashton and music by Léo Delibes, Sylvia is set in mythical Greece and tells the story of the chaste nymph Sylvia who is united by the deity Eros with the lovelorn shepherd Aminta. Sylvia features scenery and costumes by Christopher and Robin Ironside, with additional designs by Peter Farmer and lighting by Mark Jonathan. This production received its revival premiere by The Royal Ballet on November 4, 2004, at The Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, London. American Ballet Theatre presented the United States Revival Premiere on June 3, 2005.

The Summer season will conclude with eight performances of Swan Lake, beginning on Monday, July 13, led by Christine Shevchenko as Odette/Odile, Calvin Royal III as Prince Siegfried, and Jose Sebastian as von Rothbart. Set to music by Peter Ilyitch Tchaikovsky, this production of Swan Lake is choreographed by Kevin Mckenzie after Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov and features scenery and costumes by Zack Brown and lighting by Duane Schuler.

Tickets for American Ballet Theatre’s 2026 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House begin at $30 and are available online, at the Met box office, or by phone at 212-362-6000. The Metropolitan Opera House is located on Broadway and 64th street in New York City.

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