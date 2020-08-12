Casting Now Open for STICKS AND STONES, A Virtual Musical Concert Benefiting Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation

Joshua Colley, George Salazar, and Audra McDonald will appear in the virtual concert benefiting Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation.

Casting is now open for young singer/actors between the ages of 16 and 23 of all ethnicities and types for a virtual concert of STICKS & STONES, a new sung-through musical which adapts the Biblical story of David to address teen bullying. Submissions are being accepted through August 21, 2020.

The event is a fundraiser for Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting youth mental health and working with young people to build a kinder and braver world.

Joshua Colley (Les Miserables, Newsies) will star as David. George Salazar (Be More Chill, Godspell) will appear as King Saul. Six-time Tony Award, and Emmy & Grammy Award winner Audra McDonald will make a special guest appearance as Nizevet, David's mother.

STICKS & STONES features music by Grammy and Emmy Award winning composer John McDaniel (The Rosie O'Donnell Show) and book and lyrics by Scott Logsdon.

The creators are actively seeking 96 performers between the ages of 16 and 23 of all ethnicities, body types, and gender identities and are very interested in performers with disabilities, including D/deaf actors who use ASL who look like high school students. There is no fee to audition. Young actors selected to participate will receive no remuneration, as this is a benefit and fundraiser.

Performers are being sought for the following roles, as well as for an ensemble from which soloists will be cast:

DAVID'S SISTERS, WHO FUNCTION AS NARRATORS:

ZERUIAH (supporting)- a wry Brainiac with a dry sense of humor; vocal range F3 to F5, needs a powerful, seamless high belt/mix, as well as a rich low to mid-range (Eva Noblezada/Emma Hunton are vocal prototypes)

ABIGAIL (supporting)- a bubbly, slightly dim, comedic drama queen; vocal range F3 to F5, needs a powerful, seamless belt/mix, as well as a rich low to mid-range (Kerry Butler/Hailey Kilgore are vocal prototypes)

DAVID'S BROTHERS, A BOY BAND OF ATHLETIC AND ATTRACTIVE BOYS:

ELIAB (supporting)- the dreamboat; Justin Timberlake meets Gaston; tall & muscled; pop tenor from A2 to B flat 4 (mix/falsetto)

ABINADAB (supporting)- genuinely kind; pop tenor from A2 to B flat4 (mix/falsetto)

SHIMEA (supporting)- the gossip/liar- the "Eddie Haskell"; pop tenor from A2 to A4

NETHANEL (supporting)- the egotistical wanna-be model; pop baritenor from A2 to F4

RADDAI (supporting)- the cunning one, a physical bully, pop baritenor from A2 to an F4

OZEM (supporting)- the strongest but least intelligent brother; pop baritone from E2 to E4 above middle C

ADDITIONAL ROLES & ENSEMBLE:

TRAVELER (featured)- female actress who is a wheelchair user; D4 to D5

ENSEMBLE- the show is designed to have a featured ensemble of 7 cliques: Jocks (the brothers), Cheerleaders, Brains, Band Kids, Shop Kids, Drama Kids and Goth Kids.

The style of the show is contemporary/pop Broadway, not classic legit. Females should be either altos with a strong mix extension or sopranos with a pop/high belt/mix. Males should be baritones (who comfortably sing to E4)/baritenors/tenors. All auditioning MUST be able to self-tape remotely. Online rehearsals and remote recordings will occur in September.

Those auditioning should film a no more than 1-minute cut of an uptempo contemporary Broadway song that shows vocal range, personality/charm, and acting abilities. Pop songs in the vein of Sara Bareilles, Ben Folds, Adele, Carole King or Billy Joel would also be appropriate. Please clearly state your name at the beginning of the video.

Songs can be performed to either piano, guitar or a track- no a cappella auditions will be accepted.

Please write the role or tribe for which you are auditioning in the email subject line. Please only submit ONCE for the role/tribe for which you are most appropriate. A cover letter, headshot/resume and video or video link to an unlisted YouTube or to Vimeo video should be sent to the appropriate email address below by August 21st:

DAVID'S SISTERS: SticksStonesSister@gmail.com

DAVID'S BROTHERS: SticksStonesBrothers@gmail.com

CHEERLEADERS: SticksStonesCheerleaders@gmail.com

DRAMA KIDS: SticksStonesDramaClub@gmail.com

GOTH KIDS: SticksStonesGoth@gmail.com

BRAINS/GEEKS: SticksStonesBrains@gmail.com

SHOP BOYS: SticksStonesShopGuys@gmail.com

BAND KIDS: SticksStonesBandKids@gmail.com

Young people who seek bullying prevention resources or are experiencing a mental health challenge can visit https://bornthisway.foundation/get-help-now/.

