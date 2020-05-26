Casting Director Gayle Seay Will Teach BWW Edu Masterclass- Enroll Today!
Looking for a way to continue your theatre training? We can help! Enroll today for BWW Edu for a very special masterclass with Casting Director Gayle Seay.
Enrolled students will be notified on how to tune in.
BroadwayWorld and The Institute for American Musical Theatre have joined forces to bring an exclusive series of online classes in Acting, Singing, and Dance to students around the world! With each class, you will have access to some of the most sought-after teachers in New York City, and with their personalized feedback, they will help guide YOU towards a career in the arts. This series is as close as you can get to training in New York City without actually being there!
CLICK HERE to find out more about classes!
Gayle Holsman Seay is co Owner/ Casting Director of Wojcik/ Seay Casting in New YorkCity. National and International tour credits include: Jesus Christ Superstar, Something Rotten!, RENT, Kinky Boots, Rock of Ages, Motown, Jekyll & Hyde, West Side Story-Tokyo, Nice Work....,Flashdance, Joseph... Dreamcoat, and A Chorus Line. Off-Broadway: Othello: The Remix, Church & State, The Portal,Tennessee Williams' The Two Character Play, Handle With Care, Triassic Parq and more. Regional: Multiple seasons/shows for Riverside Theatre, FL; Arvada Center, CO; John W. Engeman Theatre, NY; Theatre Raleigh, NC; Stages St. Louis, MO; Theatre Aspen, CO; Tuacahn Performing Arts Center, UT www.wscasting.com
Gayle was an actor prior to her career in casting performing on Broadway , National and International tours and just about every contract out there!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group is discussing guidelines that will need to be in place in order to safely reopen productions on the West End... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Nick Cordero is 'Day By Day, Hour By Hour' Getting Better
Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.... (read more)
When Will Broadway Re-Open? "January," Hopes Broadway League President
'I actually am a little more optimistic than those who say Broadway will reopen in the spring, but I tend to be an optimistic person, I tend to think ... (read more)
Social Roundup: Read How Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, and More Broadway Stars 'Ruined a Musical'
You might've seen this popular Twitter trend from Jared Gray going around! Read Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, Bebe Neuwirth, and more Broadway star's... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara, Christopher Jackson and More in PBS National Memorial Day Concert
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, PBS will present the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winn... (read more)
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 15!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the college category.... (read more)