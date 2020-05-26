Casting Director Gayle Seay Will Teach BWW Edu Masterclass- Enroll Today!

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Looking for a way to continue your theatre training? We can help! Enroll today for BWW Edu for a very special masterclass with Casting Director Gayle Seay.

Enrolled students will be notified on how to tune in.

BroadwayWorld and The Institute for American Musical Theatre have joined forces to bring an exclusive series of online classes in Acting, Singing, and Dance to students around the world! With each class, you will have access to some of the most sought-after teachers in New York City, and with their personalized feedback, they will help guide YOU towards a career in the arts. This series is as close as you can get to training in New York City without actually being there!

CLICK HERE to find out more about classes!

Gayle Holsman Seay is co Owner/ Casting Director of Wojcik/ Seay Casting in New YorkCity. National and International tour credits include: Jesus Christ Superstar, Something Rotten!, RENT, Kinky Boots, Rock of Ages, Motown, Jekyll & Hyde, West Side Story-Tokyo, Nice Work....,Flashdance, Joseph... Dreamcoat, and A Chorus Line. Off-Broadway: Othello: The Remix, Church & State, The Portal,Tennessee Williams' The Two Character Play, Handle With Care, Triassic Parq and more. Regional: Multiple seasons/shows for Riverside Theatre, FL; Arvada Center, CO; John W. Engeman Theatre, NY; Theatre Raleigh, NC; Stages St. Louis, MO; Theatre Aspen, CO; Tuacahn Performing Arts Center, UT www.wscasting.com

Gayle was an actor prior to her career in casting performing on Broadway , National and International tours and just about every contract out there!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You