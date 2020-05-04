Cast of Ryan Murphy's HOLLYWOOD to Appear on STARS IN THE HOUSE Tonight

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of Ryan Murphy's "Hollywood" will come together tonight for "Stars In The House," airing live at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com. In support of The Actors Fund, David Corenswet (Jack Costello), Darren Criss (Raymond Ainsley), Laura Harrier (Camille Washington), Joe Mantello (Dick Samuels), Dylan McDermott (Ernie West), Jeremy Pope (Archie Coleman), Mira Sorvino (Jeanne Crandall), Holland Taylor (Ellen Kincaid), and Samara Weaving (Claire Wood) will share behind-the-scenes secrets from the show everyone has been talking about since its May 1st debut on Netflix. Fans tuning in after binge-watching this weekend can have their burning questions answered by the cast in real time, and donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read on air.

"Hollywood" joins the lineup of casts that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise funds to help entertainment professionals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including current TV favorites "One Day At A Time," "Barry,""Young Sheldon," and "This Is Us;" along with reunions featuring the casts of "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Glee," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "Difficult People," "Taxi," and more. Celebrity guests like Jason Alexander, Sean Hayes, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Jeremy Jordan, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Billy Porter and Annette Bening are just some of the stars who have joined since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Erik McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes daily at 2 PM and 8 PM on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You