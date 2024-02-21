Cast and Creative Team Announced  FOR THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST At The Tank

The Tank has announced the cast and creative team for the World Premiere of Three Scenes in the Life of a Trotskyist, written by Andy Boyd (Occupy Prescott) and directed by Jake Beckhard (What Else is True?), one of the Spring 2024 Core Productions for their 20th Anniversary season. Three Scenes in the Life of a Trotskyist will begin performances on February 22 and run through March 17 at The Tank's 56 Seat Theater (312 West 36th Street).

The cast for Three Scenes in the Life of a Trotskyist will include Michael Jay Henry (Bad Education), Jeff Gonzalez (“Big Sky”), Charlie Hurtt (terrace play), Evan Maltby (Out Man in Santiago), and Ben Schrager (1001 Nights: A Love Story About Loving Stories).

Three Scenes in the Life of a Trotskyist will feature scenic and prop design by M Picciuto, costume design by Madeline Rosaler, and lighting and video design by Leanna Keyes. Violet Woundy is the

Stage Manager, Charlotte Dow is the Marketing Consultant, and Alex Kopnick is the Assistant Director. Three Scenes in the Life of a Trotskyist is produced by The Tank, Vick Liu, and Rachel Ackerman, and co-produced by Mark Armstrong, Artistic Director of The 24 Hour Plays.

Co-producer Mark Armstrong shared, “We think of conservative politics emanating from what we now call 'red states,' but Andy's play masterfully shows how one strand of this thought emerged right here in New York City. Three Scenes takes us from Brooklyn's radical left in 1939 to the burgeoning ‘neoconservative' movement in 1980, which would have an enormous impact on world affairs in the next century. Jake Beckhard is an extraordinary director whose work should be seen and supported. Recently, I've been inspired by my peers to help produce the work of fellow artists. As a theater director and labor organizer, this was the project I wanted to support."

Three Scenes in the Life of a Trotskyist traces the forty-year story of Lev Trachtenberg from idealistic youth to hard-core reactionary. We first meet Lev in 1939 as a leftist firebrand at City College. But after finding himself on the other side of the picket lines in the campus rebellions of the 1960s, he finds himself zealously embracing the Reagan Right. This horrifies his one-time comrades, who wonder: has Lev abandoned his old ideals, or held onto them too tightly as the world around him changed? Three Scenes is a play about politics, literature, and the corrosive power of success in America.

Tickets

The performance schedule is as follows: February 22, 23, 25, and 29, March 1, 2, 4, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15 and 16 at 7pm; February 24, and March 3 and 17 at 3pm. Tickets begin at $25 and are available at www.thetanknyc.org/20th-anniversary-season

The Tank's Core Production Series

The Tank's Core Production series serves companies and artists as they create new works for performance. Core Productions are central to The Tank's mission to give emerging artists resources to build their careers and artistic voices. These productions receive institutional support in the form of financial assistance, performance and rehearsal space, press, marketing, and more, culminating in a world premiere production run. The Core Production series offers a way for emerging artists to fully realize their artistic vision in partnership with The Tank.

About The Tank

Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Director Meghan Finn, Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice, and Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. In doing so the company removes the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. From the company's home with two theaters on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 8-12 theatrical World or New York premieres each season.

Recent Tank-produced work includes The New York Times Critics' Picks Taxilandia by Flako Jimenez (2021), OPEN by Crystal Skillman, directed by Jessi D. Hill (2019); Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan, directed by Katie Lindsay (2018); and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman, directed by Meghan Finn (2016), as well as Drama Desk Award-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), The Paper Hat Game (2017), the ephemera trilogy (2017), Ada/Ava (2016) and youarenowhere (2016).