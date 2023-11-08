Cast Set for LYRICS FOR LIFE at Symphony Space

KOTA Productions' Lyrics For Life will play Symphony Space on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 pm.

A musical celebration in honor of mental health awareness and suicide prevention, Lyrics For Life aims to break the stigma surrounding mental health through the power of music. A portion of the proceeds will support The Jed Foundation (JED).

This highly anticipated event will feature a star-studded lineup of talented performers from Broadway, TV, and film between 6-25 years old. The evening will be hosted by Swayam Bhatia* (Disney's The Mighty Ducks and HBO's Succession) and Devin Trey Campbell* (Broadway's MJ The Musical, Kinky Boots and ABC's Single Parents).

The cast features Abbey Grace, Aiden Murray, Alexa Swinton*, Alice Cedar Hoffman, Ana Sofia Rodriguez*, Andrea Mongil Garcia, Anika Hatch*, Ava Swinton, Avery Rose Owens, Avivah Hernandez, Bella May Mordus*, Caroline Kiernan, Catalina Chang*, Chloe Trejo, Dalya Knapp*, Dylan Brod, Elizabeth Vasylets , Emma Grace Berardelli*, Erika Santocki, Eva Nicole Smedley, Evelyn Anne Bulls, Evie Winter Lee*, Gabie Hocson, Hannah Reiniger, Hazel Hay, Honor Blue Savage, Iris Davies*, Isabel Rita, Isabella Lagares, Jadelyn Anderson, Jaden Myles Waldman*, James Ciccarelle , Jolie Rose Wasserman, Jordan Bailkin, Jordan Rose Greenberg, Joseph Lanigan, Josephine Pellow, Julian Ford, Karen Blevins, Kennedy Maxwell, Kynlee Heiman, Lance Anthony, Landon Koh, Lexi Paolino, Liam Ginsburg, Logan Bimbo, Luisa Buenrostro, Mabel Danielian, Mackenzie Mercer*, Mackenzie Wilder, Maddisen Sheedy, Madelynn Justice, Madison Lagares*, Maggie Pfeiffer, Marion Stenfort, Maxim Swinton, Maya Mukherji, Mckenzie Nace, Megan Leigh Johnson, Mia Ganapolsky, Mia Roewe, Mia Sinclair Jenness*, Natalia Artigas*, Natalie Adele Schroeder*, Nora Onovo, Presley Richardson, Raquel Sciacca, Romy Fay*, Samuel Li Weintraub*, Selena Alphonse, Sherlana Alphonse, Soleil Hall, Sophie Glenn, Sophie Knapp*, Suri Marrero*, Sydney Hirsch, Sydney Vân Ruderman, Tara Rajan, Torsten Hatch, Tyson Sanders, Valeria Perez-Pliego, Yaffa Segal, and Brooklyn's Elite Dance Complex. *Appearing courtesy of AEA

Laura Luc, creator of Lyrics For Life and founder of KOTA, will direct and produce. Alex-Renee Davies will serve as music director, with choreography by Jeorgi Smith. Special guest choreographers include Thommie Retter*, Casey Esbin and Raquel Wallace. The event will be stage managed by Brant Sennett*.

KOTA Productions, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization based in New York City, is dedicated to creating innovative entertainment for audiences of all ages. KOTA strives to inspire young people to follow their passion and make a positive impact on the world. KOTA's Lyrics For Life has been presented in NYC, Los Angeles and virtually, featuring hundreds of performers and seen by thousands of audience members around the world.

The Jed Foundation (JED) is a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation's teens and young adults, giving them the skills and support they need to thrive today...and tomorrow. The Jed Foundation's Mental Health Resource Center provides essential information about common emotional health issues and shows teens and young adults how they can support one another, overcome challenges, and make a successful transition to adulthood.

Tickets can be purchased at Click Here.