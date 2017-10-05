Cast Complete for John Owen Jones-Led TIGER BAY THE MUSICAL in Wales

Wales Millennium Centre has announced the full cast for brand new production Tiger Bay the Musical which has its world premiere at the iconic venue from 13 - 25 November with opening night for press on Wednesday 15 November.

At the dawn of the 20th Century in the flamboyant multi-ethnic community of Cardiff's Butetown, extreme poverty meets supreme wealth, gangs of street children roam the docks, coal is King, and in the notorious public houses and alleyways of the city's underworld, a revolution is brewing.

Bringing to life on stage this epic story of romance, revenge, heartbreak and hope will be a 39-strong cast, led by the previously announced West End and Broadway star John Owen Jones (Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera), as John Crichton-Stuart, Third Marquess of Bute, Hear'Say's Noel Sullivan (BBC's Ordinary Lives, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels UK Tour, We Will Rock You UK Tour) as harbour master, Séamus O'Rourke, Suzanne Packer (Casualty, Stella) as landlady Marisha, recent graduate from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Vikki Bebb as valley girl, Rowena with Ruby Llewellyn and Louise Harvey, two young girls from Cardiff sharing the role of Ianto.

They will be joined by Dom Hartley-Harris who will complete the principal cast as Themba, an African immigrant working the Cardiff docks to avenge his family. Dom most recently played Jagwire in the new musical Bat Out of Hell. His other theatre credits include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Accidental Brummie.

Zolani Shangase (Disney's The Lion King, West End and most recently Chico in the Fugard Theatre's production of West Side Story) will travel from South Africa to reprise the role of Yusef, following previews of the musical in Cape Town earlier this year.

Also joining from Cape Town are Busisiwe Ngejane (Isango Ensemble's A Midsummer Night's Dream, La Boheme, Carmen and A Man of Good hope) who will play lady of the night, Klondike Ellie and Luvo Rasemeni (Isango Ensemble's A Midsummer Night's Dream, La Boheme, Carmen and A Man of Good hope) as Felize, as well as Ernestine Stuurman as part of the ensemble.

Liz May Brice (Torchwood: Children of Earth, Bad Girls, Peep Show, Black Mirror) will play clairvoyant, Leonora Piper. Ian Virgo (The Bastard Executioner, Weapon, Before The Fall, Holby City, Spooks, The Bill), Adam Vaughan (The Wind in the Willows - London Palladium, Carousel, Sunset Boulevard, Sweeney Todd) and Rhidian Marc (Les Misérables - West End, UK tour and film, Pippin, Scrooge) will play donkeymen, Bosun and Arwyn and First Mate/Locke, respectively.

Wales Millennium Centre has turned to Welsh performers to create the production's ensemble including Zoe George (Wicked UK, Ireland and International tour as understudy for Elphaba and Nessarose), Lucy Elson in her career debut and Elin Llwyd (S4C presenter, Welsh National Theatre's Lady from the Sea and Spring Awakening) who will play shop girls of the famed David Morgan department store.

They will be joined by Jamal Andréas, Lee Dillon-Stuart, Kit Esuruoso, Soophia Foroughi, Daniel Graham, Carl Man, Kayed Mohamed-Mason, Cilla Silvia, Josh Tonks, Emma Warren and Stephanie Webber.

Ten boisterous young Welsh actors and actresses have been cast as the gang of water boys: Amaree Ali aged 12 from Grangetown, Lefi Jô Hughes aged 10 from Canton, Lowri Elin Hughes aged 14 from Caerphilly, Shakira Lorenza aged 12 from Butetown, Amelia Jenkins aged 14 from Bridgend, Mimi Nanud aged 13 from Barry, Lauren Price aged 11 from Rhiwbina, Mallers Saltus-Hendrickson aged 9 from Butetown, Cadi-Gwen Sandall, aged 10 from Whitchurch and Efan Williams aged 9 from Canton.

Graeme Farrow, Artistic Director at Wales Millennium Centre said: "This is the biggest production to come from the Centre to date and we are proud to give people a snapshot of the history of our home and celebrate all its richness, efforts and feats through music and performance. To capture the essence of the production, we were seeking a diverse cast so we are delighted to be able to announce that our full cast includes talent from across the world as well as right on our doorstep."

Presented by Wales Millennium Centre in association with Cape Town Opera, Tiger Bay the Musical has book and lyrics by Michael Williams, an original score from award-winning Welsh composer Daf James and is directed by Melly Still whose credits include productions for Royal Shakespeare Company, National Theatre, Glyndebourne, Bristol Old Vic and on Broadway.

A fictional story of romance, revenge, heartbreak and hope, the world premiere production of Tiger Bay the Musical is on from Monday 13 to Saturday 25 November 2017 at Wales Millennium Centre. Tickets are on sale now at www.tigerbaythemusical.com.

IF YOU GO :

A Wales Millennium Centre Production

In association with Cape Town Opera

TIGER BAY - THE MUSICAL

Music by Daf James

Book and Lyrics by Michael Williams

Directed by Melly Still

Co-directed by Max Barton

Designed by Anna Fleischle

Lighting designs by Joshua Carr

Sound designs by Christopher Shutt

Musical supervision and direction by David Mahoney



Wales Millennium Centre

Bute Place, Cardiff Bay, CF10 5AL

First performance: Monday 13 November 2017

Final performance: Saturday 25 November 2017

Opening Night: Wednesday 15 November 2017



Evening performances on Monday to Saturday at 7.30pm

Matinee performances on Saturdays and on Thursday 23 November at 2.30pm

Box office

Website: www.wmc.org.uk | Telephone: 029 2063 6464

Age recommendation 8+ (no under 2 yrs.)

Prices from £7 - £39

Twitter/ Facebook / Instagram / website

