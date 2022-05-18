Cast Announced for David Byrne & Mala Gaonkar's World Premiere Immersive Production THEATER OF THE MIND

The DCPA Off-Center has announced the full casting for the world premiere immersive production Theater of the Mind by multi-award-winning artist David Byrne and writer Mala Gaonkar running August 31 - December 18, 2022.

"I am thrilled that the world premiere of Theater of the Mind will showcase the amazing talent of Denver actors with this all-local cast," stated DCPA Off-Center Curator Charlie Miller. "Denver is home to a vibrant community of immersive artists and performers, and this stellar group is among the best in the industry."

Theater of the Mind cast members will each play The Guide and will feature Jessica Austgen (Between Us, DCPA Off-Center), Annie Barbour (Murder on the Orient Express, Arvada Center), donnie l. betts (Between Us, DCPA Off-Center ), James Brunt (Mosque, The Black Actors Guild), Janae Burris (Between Us, DCPA Off-Center), Kristina Fountaine (Stick Fly and Animal Farm, Arvada Center), Lisa Hori Garcia (The Great Leap, A.C.T.), Abner Genece (Stick Fly and Animal Farm, Arvada Center), Steph Holmbo (8 Million Protagonists, 9th Space Theatre), Jenna Moll Reyes (The Wild Party, DCPA Off-Center), Peter Trinh (Everybody, The Catamounts), Maggie Whittum (Into the Woods, Phamaly Theatre Company) and Amanda Berg Wilson (Sweet & Lucky, DCPA Off-Center).

For a list of the creative team, visit theateroftheminddenver.com/meet-the-creators.

Inspired by both historical and current lab research, Theater of the Mind takes you on an immersive journey inside how we see and create our worlds. Co-created by David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar, the show uses stories from their own lives to shape a narrative you'll see, feel, taste and hear.

Witness the wonders of your mind for yourself as you follow The Guide through a spectacular 15,000-square-foot installation with 16 fellow audience members. As you explore intriguing environments, participate in a narrative and try a series of sensory experiments, your Guide will question how beliefs, memories and even our identities are less fixed than we think.

Caution: the brain may wander. Side effects may include a distrust of your own senses, a disorientation of self, and a mild to severely good time. You may not be who you think you are. But we're all in it together.

Off-Center produces unexpected theatrical experiences that put the audience at the center of the story. What began in 2010 as a small theatrical test kitchen has grown into a signature line of programming for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, credited with bringing immersive theatre to Colorado and helping establish Denver as a national hub for immersive art.

Among Off-Center's large-scale productions that have garnered local and national praise are: Sweet & Lucky created with New York-based Third Rail Projects, Camp Christmas with artist Lonnie Hanzon, The Last Defender with The House Theatre of Chicago, Perception featuring live music by Tom Hagerman of DeVotchKa, and a 360-degree staging of The Wild Party. With support from the Doris Duke and Wallace foundations, Off-Center has been recognized as a leader in developing new programming that attracts new audiences. Through Off-Center, the DCPA is the only professional regional theatre in the country regularly developing and producing large-scale immersive and experiential work.