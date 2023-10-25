Casey Cott, Jessica Vosk, and Krystina Alabado Join WRITE OUT LOUD EP

WRITE OUT LOUD - a nonprofit organization founded by Taylor Louderman (Tony nominee, Mean Girls) that amplifies the work of emerging musical theater writers - will release its fifth studio EP, streaming on November 10th, 2023 and available for pre-save today!

This year’s star-studded cast features Casey Cott (Riverdale, Moulin Rouge), Jessica Vosk (Wicked), and Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls) performing the works of the winners of the 2023 Write Out Loud Contest:

“It’ll Find Me” by Callum Shannon (performed by Cott).

“Runaway Girl” by Veronica Mansour and abs wilson (performed by Vosk).

“Stone Cold Killer” by Kat O’Sullivan, Delaney Guyer, and Kenny Youch (performed by Alabado).

Of the release, Louderman says, “there’s nothing quite like the release of a new album for our organization! It’s a true labor of love by a top notch team and incredible vocalists, all in celebration of new works and writers that we’re so proud of. We can’t wait for the world to hear it!”

The album is music directed by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert) with orchestrations by Macy Schmidt (The Broadway Sinfonietta) and will be available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.

In tandem with the album release on November 10th, Write Out Loud will release exclusive music videos of the three winning songs (directed by Matt Rodin) featuring Cott, Vosk, and Alabado on their Youtube Channel, home of the viral hit, “Little Miss Perfect” by 2019 winner, Joriah Kwamé.

Follow @writeoutloudcontest on Instagram for teaser videos and behind the scenes footage from this year’s recording session. Learn more at www.writeoutloudcontest.com