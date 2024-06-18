Carrie St. Louis and John Riddle To Lead WAITRESS At The Cape Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Cape Playhouse will continue its 98th summer season with the Tony nominated musical WAITRESS, with book by Jessie Nelson and original music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles. The acclaimed musical will be directed by Cape Playhouse Artistic Director Eric Rosen and will feature Broadway stars Carrie St. Louis, Caitlin Houlahan, Soara Joye-Ross, and John Riddle. WAITRESS will run August 7 to August 24.

“I’m originally from Western North Carolina, and I’ve always been drawn to stories about small town life, and heroic journeys that are played out in hidden ways, and that’s why I love this show” said Artistic Director Eric Rosen. “Waitress is one of the greatest contemporary musicals, and it celebrates an ordinary woman taking extraordinary risks – giving us Jenna, an iconic character that we fall in love with. Waitress has one of the most astonishing scores I’ve heard in years by the singular Sara Bareilles. This new production features some of Broadway’s brightest stars, and that’s cause for celebration for us at the Cape Playhouse. We can’t wait to share it.“

With a book by Jessie Nelson and music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, WAITRESS was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Based on Adrienne Shelly’s acclaimed film, WAITRESS is a hilarious, moving, and profound celebration of how we use creativity to overcome our obstacles – in the form of a beautifully made pie.

In addition to Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages) as Jenna; Caitlin Houlahan (Waitress, Girl from the North Country) as Dawn; Soara Joye-Ross (“Crashing,” Hadestown) as Becky; and John Riddle (Frozen, Titanique) as Dr. Pomatter, the WAITRESS cast includes Robert Ariza (Earl); Erik Lochtefeld (Cal); and John Shuman (Joe). In the ensemble: Drew Becker; Jack Rasmussen; Olivia London; Cassie Donegan; Autumn Eliza Sheffy; and Renee Shohet.

WAITRESS features musical direction by Ryan Shirar; scenic design by Jack Magaw; costume design by Devario D. Simmons; lighting design by Kathleen Zhou; sound design by Andre Pluess; wig design by Matt Armentrout; and production stage manager Arthur Atkinson. Casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting.

THE 39 STEPS, directed by Kimberly Senior, is an unforgettable whodunit production with four actors playing 150 roles that continues a long-standing tradition of ending the summer season with a murder mystery. THE 39 STEPS will run August 28 to September 7 at the historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA “where Broadway goes to summer” since 1927.

THE 39 STEPS, a fast-paced whodunit adapted by Patrick Barlow from the novel by John Buchan and the movie by Alfred Hitchcock, will conclude the 98th season in September. Directed by Kimberly Senior (Disgraced; Sakina’s Restaurant), the cast features Kareem Bandealy (Act(s) of God, “Chicago Fire”); Octavia Chavez-Richmond (Knives Out, Free Guy); Lori Vega (Dial M For Murder, “Just Like That”); and Evan Zes (The Kite Runner, “Only Murders in the Building”).

“The Playhouse has a longstanding tradition of ending the season with a mystery, and I wanted to honor that tradition in a new way. I asked my brilliant friend and colleague Kimberly Senior to take the helm of this fascinating theatrical celebration of the Hitchcock ouvre,” continued Rosen. “Kimberly has assembled a cast of some of my favorite actors – each a comedic force of nature – and is creating something that is daringly theatrical and hysterically funny. What a great way to end my incredible first season at the Playhouse.”

THE 39 STEPS features scenic design by Frank J Oliva; costume design by Sarita Fellows; lighting design by Mary Louise Geiger; sound design by Joanna Lynne Staub; and production stage manager is Rebecca C. Monroe. Casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting

TICKET INFORMATION

WAITRESS will run August 7 to August 24, and THE 39 STEPS will run August 28 to September 7. First-week showtimes are Wednesdays to Saturdays at 7:30 PM with Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2:00 PM. Subsequent weeks are Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM and Wednesday and Thursday matinees at 2:00 PM. Tickets and more information are available at www.capeplayhouse.com

THE CAPE PLAYHOUSE SEASON ALSO INCLUDES:

Million Dollar Quartet (June 19-July 6), directed by Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (July 10-August 3), Tony, Drama Desk, and Grammy award-winning musical, directed and choreographed by Joyce Chittick and David Ruttura.

ABOUT THE CAPE PLAYHOUSE:

The Cape Playhouse (Artistic Director Eric Rosen; Executive Director Nora Carey) at the Cape Cod Center for the Arts in Dennis, Massachusetts, was founded in 1927 by Raymond Moore. His vision was to create a smart, sophisticated summer theater with some of the world’s most noted stage and screen professionals. The realization of Moore’s dream has since been recognized by The New York Times’ acknowledgment of the Playhouse as the “place where Broadway goes to summer.” Today, 97 years later, the theater continues to feature world-class talent in shows produced specifically for The Cape Playhouse, and it remains one of Cape Cod’s premier cultural assets. In addition to professional live-theater experiences, the not-for-profit Playhouse is committed to youth programs and education. The historic theater is situated on an expansive 22-acre campus along with the Cape Cinema and the Cape Cod Museum of Art.