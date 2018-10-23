Caroline Bowman And More Will Lead Peace Songs At Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents "Peace Songs" on November 16th, 2018 at 11:30pm. Come join some of Broadway's brightest stars for an evening of music with a single message: peace. With classic tunes from Cat Stevens and Joni Mitchell, and plenty of contemporary tunes and show tunes mixed in, join us for an evening of positivity and possibility.

Led by off-Broadway's Nathan Gardner (Death for Five Voices), the evening features Broadway's Caroline Bowman (Wicked, Kinky Boots), Mia Gentile (Kinky Boots), Alan Wiggins (Pretty Woman, Lion King, Beautiful), Dan Gleason(Wicked), and Larkin Bogan (Wicked). Off-Broadway's Addi McDaniel, of WNYC's "best band of the boroughs" Addi & Jacq joins as well.

The evening will be packed full of inspiring music from all genres to remind you of all that's good in the world.

Come get your peace on!

Nathan Gardner with Caroline Bowman, Mia Gentile, Dan Gleason, and more in "Peace Songs" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 16th, 2018 at 11:30pm. There is a $25 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on day of performance after 4pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

