Carolee Carmello, Kenita Miller, and Charlotte Maltby Lead 54 SINGS BABY: THE MUSICAL, a Benefit for Planned Parenthood

Tony nominee Carolee Carmello (Sweeney Todd, Parade), Drama Desk nominee Kenita Miller (Once On This Island, The Color Purple), Charlotte Maltby (The Secret Garden, The Sound of Music), and Charles Franklin (The Book of Mormon, The Secret Garden) have signed on to appear in 54 SINGS BABY: THE MUSICAL at Feinstein's/54 Below on Sunday, March 18th, 2018, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Planned Parenthood.

Carolee Carmello will take on the role of Arlene, Kenita Miller will take on the role of Pam, and Charlotte Maltby and Charles Franklin will take on the roles of Lizzie and Danny, respectively.

The ensemble will feature Jorge Barranco, Marc Koeck, Scott Mikita, Jenna Pasqua, Jennifer Smith, and Rebecca Spigelman.

Casting for the roles of Nick and Alan will be announced shortly.

54 SINGS BABY: THE MUSICAL will be directed by the show's original director and lyricist, Richard Maltby Jr. and produced by Robert W. Schneider. The show will be music directed by Deniz Cordell.

BABY, which was nominated for the 1984 Best Musical Tony Award, has music by David Shire, lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr. and a book by Sybille Pearson.

BABY tells the story of three couples on a university campus dealing with the painful, rewarding and agonizingly funny consequences of the universal experience of pregnancy and upcoming parenthood. There are the college students, barely at the beginning of their adult lives; the thirty-somethings, having trouble conceiving but determined to try; and the middle-aged parents, looking forward to seeing their last child graduate from college... when a night of unexpected passion lands them back where they started.

Schneider said, "We are so proud of the incredible work that Planned Parenthood has accomplished and we wanted to do our small part to demonstrate our support for their services. I am very happy that Mr. Maltby, Mr. Shire, and Ms. Pearson have enthusiastically agreed. Baby is a favorite amongst many in the community and I am eagerly looking forward to bringing it back to New York audiences on March 18th."

Tickets, starting at $30, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 54 SINGS BABY: THE MUSICAL tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

