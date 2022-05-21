Carol Lipnik to Perform at Joe's Pub in Celebration of New EP

CAROL LIPNIK - the spellbinding, wistfully-humorous singer and songwriter called an "ethereal vocal phenomenon" by The New York Times - will celebrate her second new major recording of the season, the new EP Blue Forest, with a special return to Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette Street, NYC) on Wednesday, June 8 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $20. She will be joined by music director Michael Visceglia (Suzanne Vega, John Cale, Bette Midler, Kinky Boots) on bass, Matt Beck (Matchbox Twenty) on guitars, lap steel guitar, and ukulele, and Mark Bonder on piano. Blue Forest, is available starting today at Bandcamp and other digital outlets.

Wielding her trademark tragicomic voice, Lipnik blends folk music, operatic flourish and art song with the classic nightclub tradition. At Joe's Pub, Carol will also perform selections from her other newly-released album Goddess of Imperfection, which feature collaborations with Obie Award-winning playwright/performance artist David Cale and Mexican composer Tareke Ortiz.

Blue Forest, which is now available in streaming and digital platforms through Carol's own Mermaid Alley label, is a wide-ranging song cycle that serves as an immersive dreamscape of feeling and emotion. The EP's original songs combine Lipnik's uncanny ability to channel the magic of the natural world to pierce through today's chaos and anxiety to invoke a more hopeful future. The album is produced by Kyle Sanna (Yo Yo Ma's Silkroad Ensemble, Seamus Egan Project, Kinan Azmeh's CityBand) who plays guitars, ukulele, and synths; Matt Kanelos on piano, harmonies, synths and Wurlitzer; and Mathias Künzli (Regina Spector, Yo Yo Ma's Silkroad Ensemble) on percussion. The songs were developed by Carol during an artist residency at Yaddo while living in a stone tower from 1893. The recording's cover art features an image of Carol by renowned photographer Dona Ann McAdams.

The bewitching title song "Blue Forest," which opens the album, is a prelude setting up the themes: the cognitive dissonance of finding revelations in sad yet magical spaces. It segues into the swirling "All the Colors of the Sky," which invokes the dichotomy of being in a beautiful place, yet knowing the world is falling apart. The song starts off delicately but builds into a chant that rises to a howling crescendo, at once beautiful and terrible.