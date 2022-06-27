Carol Burnett to Appear in Final BETTER CALL SAUL Episodes

Six-time Emmy® Award-winner Carol Burnett will appear as a guest star in the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, portraying a character named "Marion."

In addition to Burnett, as previously announced, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, will appear reprising their BREAKING BAD roles of "Walter White" and "Jesse Pinkman," respectively, as the show draws to its conclusion.

The series, produced by Sony Pictures Television, returns for its final six episodes beginning Monday, July 11 at 9:00 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+ with the series finale on August 15. The final episodes will conclude the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

Said Burnett: "I'm thrilled to be a part of my favorite show."

Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.

Burnett, an award-winning actress, and best-selling author is widely recognized by the public and her peers for her comedic and dramatic roles on television, film and Broadway, most notably "The Carol Burnett Show." Named in 2007 by Time magazine as one of 100 Best Television Shows of All Time, "The Carol Burnett Show" ran for 11 years, averaged 30 million viewers per week and received 25 Emmy Awards, making it one of the most honored shows in television history.

Burnett has been seen on Broadway in Once Upon a Mattress, Fade Out - Fade In, Moon Over Buffalo, Putting It Together, and Love Letters. She is also known for playing Miss Hannigan in the original film adaption of Annie.

As a highly acclaimed actress, Burnett also has been honored with Emmys, People's Choice Awards, the Horatio Alger Award, an Ace Award, the Peabody and a Grammy. A KENNEDY Center Honoree, the recipient of the KENNEDY Center Mark Twain Prize for Humor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, she was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The City of Los Angeles named the intersection of Highland Avenue and Selma Avenue directly adjacent to Hollywood High School, Burnett's alma mater, Carol Burnett Square and CBS Studios dedicated "The Carol Burnett Artist Entrance" in her honor. Burnett was celebrated by her colleagues and fellow actors with the Life Achievement Award at the 2016 SAG Awards.

The series ended the first half of its current sixth and final season as the #1 acquisition driver in the history of the AMC+ streaming service and the #3 cable drama for the current broadcast season in key demos. The mid-season finale on May 23 delivered more than 2.2 million viewers in Nielsen live+3 ratings, as fans tuned in to see the conclusion of Kim (Seehorn) and Jimmy's elaborate plot against Howard (Fabian) and experienced a pulse-racing surprise in the episode's final moments.

Since its season premiere, BETTER CALL SAUL has generated more than 17 million engagements across social platforms, ranking as the #1 drama on broadcast and cable for conversation and organic search and the #1 cable drama in owned social engagement and content shares, according to data from ListenFirst.