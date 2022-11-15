Carnegie Hall to Celebrate the Holidays with Musical Offerings Featuring Ingrid Michaelson & More

Carnegie Hall will celebrate the holiday season with a variety of festive concerts this December.

The New York Pops return to Carnegie Hall in December-an annual holiday musical tradition-presenting two distinct special programs with Emmy Award-nominated indie pop star, singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson. On Friday, December 16 at 8:00 p.m., Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA joins Ms. Michaelson and the Pops for Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree, a night of classic carols and modern favorites from the holiday season. The Pops' performance on Saturday, December 17 at 8:00 p.m. celebrates the most wonderful time of the year with a special one-night-only program featuring songs from Michaelson's holiday album Songs for the Season and other original hits. While Michaelson has established herself as an artistic force over the course of eight albums, she's also written for other artists and for the stage and screen. In 2020, she received her first Emmy Award nomination for her original song "Build It Up," written for the hit series, Little Fires Everywhere.

The New York String Orchestra, an ensemble of remarkable young players from around the world who come together each December for an intensive seminar of rehearsals, coaching sessions, and performance preparation, has delighted Carnegie Hall audiences every Christmas Eve for more than 50 years. This beloved event features the celebrated young musicians performing alongside guest artists, many of whom appeared with the orchestra in the early days of their careers. On Saturday, December 24 at 7:00 p.m., Jaime Laredo leads the orchestra in a program to include Elgar's Introduction and Allegro; Mozart's Divertimento in D Major, K. 136; Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings; and Bach's Violin Concerto in A minor with Venezuelan violinist RubÃ©n Rengel, winner of the Robert Frederick Smith Prize at the 2018 Sphinx Competition. On Wednesday, December 28 at 8:00 p.m., the orchestra returns with Mr. Laredo conducting Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat Major, "Emperor" with soloist Jonathan Biss, alongside Prokofiev's Symphony No. 1, "Classical" and Felix Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 3, "Scottish."

About Carnegie Hall



Since 1891, Carnegie Hall has set the international standard for excellence in performance. Its walls have echoed with applause for the world's outstanding classical music artists as they have for the greatest popular musicians and many prominent dancers, authors, comedians, social crusaders, and world figures who have appeared on its stages.

Carnegie Hall presents a wide range of performances each season on its three stages-the renowned Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, intimate Weill Recital Hall, and innovative Zankel Hall-including concert series curated by acclaimed artists and composers; citywide arts festivals featuring collaborations with leading New York City cultural institutions; orchestral performances, chamber music, new music concerts, and recitals; and the best in jazz, world, and popular music. Complementing these performance activities, Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute creates extensive music education and social impact programs that annually serve more than 800,000 people in the New York City area, nationally, and internationally, playing a central role in Carnegie Hall's commitment to making great music accessible to as many people as possible. For more information, visit carnegiehall.org.

Program Information



Friday, December 16 at 8:00 p.m.



Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

THE NEW YORK POPS

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Ingrid Michaelson, Guest Artist

Essential Voices USA

Judith Clurman, Music Director and Conductor

ROCKIN' AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE

Tickets: $33-$150

_________________________________________

Saturday, December 17 at 8:00 p.m.



Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

THE NEW YORK POPS

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Ingrid Michaelson, Guest Artist

WINTER SONG: A HOLIDAY EVENING WITH INGRID MICHAELSON

Sponsored by Mastercard, Official Payment Partner of Carnegie Hall

Tickets: $22.50-$137

_________________________________________

Tuesday, December 24 at 7:00 p.m.



Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

NEW YORK STRING ORCHESTRA

Jaime Laredo, Conductor

RubÃ©n Rengel, Violin

ELGAR Introduction and Allegro, Op. 47

MOZART Divertimento in D Major, K. 136

J.S. BACH Violin Concerto in A Minor, BWV 1041

TCHAIKOVSKY Serenade for Strings

Sponsored by Deloitte LLP

This concert is made possible, in part, by an endowment fund for young artists established by Stella and Robert Jones.

Tickets: $17.50-$70

_________________________________________

Wednesday, December 28 at 8:00 p.m.



Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

NEW YORK STRING ORCHESTRA

Jaime Laredo, Conductor

Jonathan Biss, Piano

PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 1, "Classical"

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat Major, "Emperor"

FELIX MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 3, "Scottish"

This concert is made possible, in part, by an endowment fund for young artists established by Stella and Robert Jones.

Tickets: $17.50-$70