Carnegie Hall Reveals Series Of Well-Being Concerts For 2024–2025 Season

Throughout the 2024–2025 season, Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute will present seven Well-Being Concerts, hour-long concert experiences that combine elements of mindfulness and meditation with performance.

Following an extremely enthusiastic response to its first public Well-Being Concerts this season, WMI continues the popular series with concerts from November–May featuring a range of leading artists. Click here to watch a special video about Carnegie Hall's Well-Being Concerts. Playlists curated by artists who have participated in Well-Being Concerts are available to listen to on Apple Music and Spotify.



The first Well-Being Concert kicks off on Sunday, November 17 with vocalist Camila Meza in Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Room. Other artists featured in the 2024–2025 series include cellist Joshua Roman (Dec. 7 at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.); Palaver Strings with special guests vocalist Vuyo Sotashe and pianist Chris Pattishall (Mar. 7); and vocalist Magos Herrera (May 4). Pianist Omar Sosa and kora player Seckou Keita, along with percussionist Gustavo Ovalles, lead a Well-Being Concert in Zankel Hall Center Stage on February 1, hosted by Krista Tippett, founder and CEO of the extremely popular podcast On Being. Carnegie Hall is excited to partner with The Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine to host a Well-Being Concert with trumpeter Sean Jones, joined by a small jazz ensemble, on January 11.



The Well-Being Concerts featuring Camila Meza and Magos Herrera will both be hosted bilingually in Spanish and English and along with the Well-Being Concert featuring Omar Sosa, Seckou Keita, and Gustavo Ovalles are presented as part of Carnegie Hall's season-long festival—Nuestros sonidos (Our Sounds)—which celebrates the vibrant sounds, diverse traditions, and influence of Latin culture in the United States. In addition, private Well-Being Concerts, including a concert planned with the Jameel Arts & Heath Lab in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO), are offered for groups of veterans, healthcare workers, seniors, researchers, policymakers, and other invited community members.



Tickets for Well-Being Concerts at Carnegie Hall will go on sale to the general public on August 12.



About Carnegie Hall's Well-Being Concerts

Carnegie Hall's Well-Being Concerts were sparked by findings that a significant percentage of Americans who suffer from anxiety and depression each year don't receive care due to a variety of barriers including a shortage of behavioral health providers and financial burden. Inspired by evidence that music can help people heal and thrive, along with Carnegie Hall's mission to bring the transformative power of music to the widest possible audience, the Well-Being Concerts are a way to evaluate, optimize, and share the joy and benefits of musical engagement with individuals and communities who might not otherwise have access. For more than a decade, WMI has presented concerts in diverse and often high-stress public spaces, including in hospitals and healthcare environments, senior care residences, justice settings, and schools.



Each Well-Being Concert at Carnegie Hall is created through a collaborative process that involves feedback from artists, advisors, wellness experts, potential audience members, and partner organizations. The hour-long concert experience combines elements of mindfulness and meditation with performance, featuring group breathing and singing in an immersive, nurturing space. Artists are centered in the room surrounded by audience members on the same level, who are welcome to recline on floor mats and cushions. A host shares prompts and breathing exercises with the participants and encourages them to share thoughts and reflections with their fellow audience members. The Well-Being Concerts are also an experimental space and artistic laboratory where individual scholars and teams of scientists across disciplines can partner with Carnegie Hall to ask important questions about the relationship between music and health.



Program Information

Sunday, November 17 at 5:00 p.m.

Resnick Education Wing

CAMILA MEZA

A Well-Being Concert



Be rejuvenated by a Sunday-evening Well-Being Concert led by guitarist, vocalist, and composer Camila Meza. Hosted bilingually in Spanish and English, this intimate event in the Resnick Education Wing combines a powerful musical performance with guided elements of self-care and mindfulness. Meza's influences range from boundary-redefining composers like Joni Mitchell and Björk to guitar greats like Wes Montgomery and Pat Metheny, and she has worked extensively with many of New York City's most innovative jazz artists.



Camila Meza, Vocals and Guitar

Margaret Davis, Vocals and Harp

Alejandra Williams-Maneri, Vocals and Keyboard

Georgia Heers, Vocals

Gadi Lehavi, Piano



Presented as part of Nuestros sonidos (Our Sounds), Celebrating Latin Culture in the US

________________________________________



Saturday, December 7 at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Resnick Education Wing

JOSHUA ROMAN

A Well-Being Concert



Following his unforgettable (and sold-out) Well-Being Concert in December 2023, cellist Joshua Roman returns with another immersive event to encourage self-care, mindfulness, and healing in Carnegie Hall's Resnick Education Wing. Celebrated for his “playful zest for exploration” (The New York Times) and “contagious enthusiasm for musical evolution” (Seattle Times), Roman is a TED Senior Fellow (and hit performer at the TED Conference) who became the Seattle Symphony's youngest principal player at age 22. A prolific and eclectic solo career has now taken him around the world and included collaborations with Yo-Yo Ma, Edgar Meyer, DJ Spooky, Somi, Anna Deveare Smith, and numerous top orchestras.



Joshua Roman, Cello

Additional artists to be announced

________________________________________



Saturday, January 11 at 6:00 p.m.

The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine

Sean Jones

A Well-Being Concert



Experience an intimate and soul-nourishing Well-Being Concert led by renowned jazz trumpeter, composer, bandleader, and educator Sean Jones in The Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Explore concepts of self-care and mindfulness through music, guided by an exceptionally thoughtful artist and his band.



Sean Jones, Trumpet

Additional artists to be announced



Presented by Carnegie Hall and The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine

________________________________________



Saturday, February 1 at 6:00 p.m.

Zankel Hall Center Stage

OMAR SOSA / SECKOU KEITA

A Well-Being Concert



Hosted by National Humanities Medal recipient and Peabody Award–winning journalist, author, and radio host Krista Tippett, the performance features a breathtaking collaboration between Cuban jazz pianist Omar Sosa, Senegalese kora master Seckou Keita, and Venezuelan percussion virtuoso Gustavo Ovalles. After the trio's recent Tiny Desk Concert, NPR wrote, “We've had hundreds of different voices and instruments ... but [this performance] sounded as if it was dropped directly from the heavens of musical compatibility ... the Tiny Desk was a weigh station along an ancient musical route connecting our imaginations.”



Omar Sosa, Piano

Seckou Keita, Kora

with Gustavo Ovalles, Percussion



Krista Tippett, Host



Presented as part of Nuestros sonidos (Our Sounds), Celebrating Latin Culture in the US

_________________________________________



Friday March 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Resnick Education Wing

PALAVER STRINGS

A Well-Being Concert



In this interactive Well-Being Concert, the forward-thinking Palaver Strings ensemble takes listeners on an enriching musical journey with two of today's leading jazz musicians: vocalist Vuyo Sotashe and pianist Chris Pattishall. Together, they celebrate South Africa's rich musical and linguistic cultures with a program that includes both traditional folk songs and pieces by South African jazz musicians—including original works by Sotashe. Hear songs that celebrate women from multiple perspectives (performed in Xhosa, Sepedi, and Zulu), works that contemplate interactions between humanity and nature, and more.



Palaver Strings



with Special Guests

Vuyo Sotashe, Vocals

Chris Pattishall, Piano

________________________________________



Sunday, May 4 at 5:00 p.m.

Resnick Education Wing

MAGOS HERRERA

A Well-Being Concert



This intimate Well-Being Concert—hosted bilingually in English and Spanish—invites audiences to experience the nurturing power of music and mindfulness in a unique communal setting. The performance is led by award-winning vocalist and composer Magos Herrera, whom Latin Jazz Network calls “one of the greatest contemporary interpreters of song.” Herrera describes her most recent album, Aire, as “a way to reach out … to heal each other by coming together and celebrating our humanity with compassion and gratitude,” and she now brings that healing energy to Carnegie Hall in this uplifting Sunday event.



Magos Herrera, Vocals



Presented as part of Nuestros sonidos (Our Sounds), Celebrating Latin Culture in the US