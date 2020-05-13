Carnegie Hall Expands Online Music Education Resources for Families in New York City and Beyond

Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute (WMI)-the Hall's music education and social impact arm-has recently expanded the range of music education offerings available to families online. At a time when many parents are looking for high-quality educational materials for use with their children at home, Carnegie Hall serves families in New York City and beyond by sharing resources to aid in home learning and engagement. Many free resources are now available on Carnegie Hall's website for families, including concert experiences, webinars, adapted curriculum, games, instructional videos, audio recordings, and more.

Musical Explorers helps young elementary school students learn songs from around the world, building a deeper understanding of different cultures while developing basic singing and listening skills. The newly digitized curriculum for children in grades K-2 is available for parents based at home with a step-by-step guide for families, including interactive activities such as the Around the World Map, artist-led videos, and digital concert experiences filmed live at Carnegie Hall that highlight diverse musical traditions.

Carnegie Hall invites families and caregivers to write lullabies for the children in their life through the online resources of the Lullaby Project. The Lullaby Project pairs parents with professional artists to write personal lullabies for their children, supporting maternal health, aiding child development, and strengthening the bond between parent and child. Digital resources include how-to-write-a-lullaby videos and tips on writing and singing your own lullaby as well as streaming tracks from Decca Gold's ( Universal Music Group ), Hopes & Dreams: The Lullaby Project. Two new videos are now available on the Carnegie Hall YouTube channel that feature testimonials from moms Tennyse and Aracelis on the songwriting process of writing personal lullabies for their children through the project. Big Note Little Note, a new early childhood program, offers "Music Moments," an activity series for parents and babies that encourages music-making through movement, soothing exercises, play, and brain building activities.

WMI's longest-running music education program Link Up, which is used by hundreds of thousands of elementary school students in classrooms nationwide, is also available to parents through a new family-facing resource page. The new page has free activities to invite kids to play, sing, or dance along with videos, fun games, and interactive sheet music.

WMI's extensive catalog of masterclass video content with leading artists including Joyce DiDonato , Jonathan Biss, Richard Goode , and others, is also available to benefit young aspiring artists. NYO-U, a free online video series that is written and produced by teenage members and alumni of the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA), NYO2, and NYO Jazz, has been specifically developed to invite other teen musicians to explore a range of topics, including mastering fast passages, conquering stage fright, essential items for your instrument case, and more.

"In a time when so many parents are searching for meaningful educational and cultural experiences to share with their kids, we are excited to make these free resources available online, inviting families to play, learn, and engage with all kinds of music," said Sarah Johnson Carnegie Hall 's Chief Education Officer and Director of the Hall's Weill Music Institute. "We hope these activities help to make music an everyday part of families' lives, now and in the future."





