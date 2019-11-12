Carnegie Hall Celebrates The Holidays With Festive Musical Offerings

Carnegie Hall celebrates the holiday season with a variety of festive concerts this December. On Friday, December 20 at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 21 at 8:00 p.m., jazz star Tony DeSare and Broadway star Capathia Jenkins join The New York Pops' annual holiday celebration, ringing in the most wonderful time of the year. Hear such favorites as "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Jenkins reprising Ella Fitzgerald's classic take on "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," DeSare revisiting Frank Sinatra's beloved arrangement of "O Come, All Ye Faithful," a rock shuffle duet of "Let it Snow," "Jingle Bell Rock," "Winter Wonderland," the New York City premiere of "Eight Days of Life" in celebration of Hanukkah, and more.



The New York String Orchestra, an ensemble of remarkable young players from around the world who come together each December for a seminar of rehearsals and performance preparation, is conducted by Jaime Laredo in their annual pair of year-end concerts. On Tuesday, December 24 at 7:00 p.m., the orchestra plays an all-Mozart program including the overture to The Marriage of Figaro, Symphony No. 41, "Jupiter," and Violin Concerto No. 5, "Turkish" with soloist Nancy Zhou. On Saturday, December 28 at 8:00 p.m., the orchestra returns with Mr. Laredo conducting Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto with soloist Shannon Lee, alongside Mendelssohn's Sinfonia No. 10 in B Minor and Brahms's Symphony No. 1. The program no longer features pianist Peter Serkin, who has withdrawn due to health reasons.



Program Information

Friday, December 20 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 21 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

THE NEW YORK POPS

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Tony DeSare, Guest Artist

Capathia Jenkins, Guest Artist

Essential Voices USA

Judith Clurman, Music Director and Conductor



A FRANK AND ELLA CHRISTMAS



December 20 concert is sponsored by KPMG LLP

December 21 concert is sponsored by Mastercard, the Official Card of Carnegie Hall



Tickets: $44-$145

______________________________



Tuesday, December 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

NEW YORK STRING ORCHESTRA

Jaime Laredo, Conductor

Nancy Zhou, Violin



ALL-MOZART PROGRAM

Overture to The Marriage of Figaro

Violin Concerto No. 5 in A Major, K. 219, "Turkish"

Symphony No. 41 in C Major, K. 551, "Jupiter"



This concert is made possible, in part, by an endowment fund for young artists established by Stella and Robert Jones.



Tickets: $25-$60

______________________________



Saturday, December 28 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

NEW YORK STRING ORCHESTRA

Jaime Laredo, Conductor

Shannon Lee, Violin



Felix Mendelssohn Sinfonia No. 10 in B Minor

PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto in D. Major, Op. 35

JOHANNES BRAHMS Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 68



This concert is made possible, in part, by an endowment fund for young artists established by Stella and Robert Jones.



Tickets: $25-$60





