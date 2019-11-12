Carnegie Hall Celebrates The Holidays With Festive Musical Offerings
Carnegie Hall celebrates the holiday season with a variety of festive concerts this December. On Friday, December 20 at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 21 at 8:00 p.m., jazz star Tony DeSare and Broadway star Capathia Jenkins join The New York Pops' annual holiday celebration, ringing in the most wonderful time of the year. Hear such favorites as "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Jenkins reprising Ella Fitzgerald's classic take on "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," DeSare revisiting Frank Sinatra's beloved arrangement of "O Come, All Ye Faithful," a rock shuffle duet of "Let it Snow," "Jingle Bell Rock," "Winter Wonderland," the New York City premiere of "Eight Days of Life" in celebration of Hanukkah, and more.
The New York String Orchestra, an ensemble of remarkable young players from around the world who come together each December for a seminar of rehearsals and performance preparation, is conducted by Jaime Laredo in their annual pair of year-end concerts. On Tuesday, December 24 at 7:00 p.m., the orchestra plays an all-Mozart program including the overture to The Marriage of Figaro, Symphony No. 41, "Jupiter," and Violin Concerto No. 5, "Turkish" with soloist Nancy Zhou. On Saturday, December 28 at 8:00 p.m., the orchestra returns with Mr. Laredo conducting Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto with soloist Shannon Lee, alongside Mendelssohn's Sinfonia No. 10 in B Minor and Brahms's Symphony No. 1. The program no longer features pianist Peter Serkin, who has withdrawn due to health reasons.
About Carnegie Hall
Since 1891, Carnegie Hall has set the international standard for excellence in performance. Its walls have echoed with applause for the world's outstanding classical music artists as they have for the greatest popular musicians and many prominent dancers, authors, comedians, social crusaders, and world figures who have appeared on its stages.
Carnegie Hall presents a wide range of performances each season on its three stages-the renowned Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, intimate Weill Recital Hall, and innovative Zankel Hall-including concert series curated by acclaimed artists and composers; citywide arts festivals featuring collaborations with leading New York City cultural institutions; orchestral performances, chamber music, new music concerts, and recitals; and the best in jazz, world, and popular music. Complementing these performance activities, Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute creates extensive music education and social impact programs that annually serve more than 600,000 people in the New York City area, nationally, and internationally, playing a central role in Carnegie Hall's commitment to making great music accessible to as many people as possible. For more information, visit carnegiehall.org.
Program Information
Friday, December 20 at 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, December 21 at 8:00 p.m.
Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage
THE NEW YORK POPS
Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor
Tony DeSare, Guest Artist
Capathia Jenkins, Guest Artist
Essential Voices USA
Judith Clurman, Music Director and Conductor
A FRANK AND ELLA CHRISTMAS
December 20 concert is sponsored by KPMG LLP
December 21 concert is sponsored by Mastercard, the Official Card of Carnegie Hall
Tickets: $44-$145
______________________________
Tuesday, December 24 at 7:00 p.m.
Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage
NEW YORK STRING ORCHESTRA
Jaime Laredo, Conductor
Nancy Zhou, Violin
ALL-MOZART PROGRAM
Overture to The Marriage of Figaro
Violin Concerto No. 5 in A Major, K. 219, "Turkish"
Symphony No. 41 in C Major, K. 551, "Jupiter"
This concert is made possible, in part, by an endowment fund for young artists established by Stella and Robert Jones.
Tickets: $25-$60
______________________________
Saturday, December 28 at 8:00 p.m.
Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage
NEW YORK STRING ORCHESTRA
Jaime Laredo, Conductor
Shannon Lee, Violin
Felix Mendelssohn Sinfonia No. 10 in B Minor
PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto in D. Major, Op. 35
JOHANNES BRAHMS Symphony No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 68
This concert is made possible, in part, by an endowment fund for young artists established by Stella and Robert Jones.
Tickets: $25-$60
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that young Broadway actress Laurel Griggs has passed away.... (read more)
Reaction Roundup: FROZEN 2 - Check Out the Early Buzz For Disney's Anticipated Sequel!
Critics are unleashing their first reactions to Frozen 2, with many saying it is better than the original. The film officially opens in U.S. theater o... (read more)
HADESTOWN Becomes First Musical Of 2018-2019 Season To Recoup Investment
Hadestown, the Tony Award-winning Best New Musical has become the first musical of the 2018-2019 Broadway season to recoup its initial investment of $... (read more)
CATS Film Will Miss the Deadline For Multiple Award Nominations This Season
It has been revealed that the upcoming Cats film will miss multiple awards deadlines for this upcoming award season.... (read more)
FROZEN Tour Will Feature a New Anna and Elsa Duet, 'I Can't Lose You'
The national tour of Frozen kicks off today, and it was just announced that it will be featuring a new song!... (read more)
TOOTSIE To Play Final Broadway Performance in January
It was announced today that the Tony-nominated musical TOOTSIE will play its final performance at at the Marquis Theatre on Sunday, January 5, 2020.... (read more)