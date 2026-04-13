Carín León Returning to Madison Square Garden for 2026 Tour

Multi-platinum Latin GRAMMY and GRAMMY-winning superstar Carín León has confirmed a return to Madison Square Garden with a headline performance on June 22.

Artist presale begins Thursday, April 16 at 12pm ET, with local venue and Ticketmaster presale starting Thursday, April 16 at 2pm ET. Fans can register for access to artist presale at carinleonlive.com. General on sale begins Friday, April 17 at 12pm ET.

León is gearing up to embark on his massive North American tour, beginning in Hidalgo, Texas, on May 20. The tour will visit major U.S. cities including Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Orlando, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Toronto, Nashville and more.

Presented by AEG Presents, the tour will conclude on October 9 in Portland, Oregon. He is also set to headline the first-ever concert at Nu Stadium in Miami, the new home of Inter Miami FC, on June 28. The complete list of dates below. Tickets are available here.

León just confirmed landmark performances in Japan this August 14 and August 15, taking the stage at Summer Sonic 2026 in Tokyo and Osaka, making history as the first Mexican artist to ever headline a major music festival in Tokyo.

In September, León will become the first Latin artist ever to headline SPHERE in Las Vegas. The shows will take place over two weekends, September 4 – 6, 2026, followed by September 11 – 13, 2026.

La Cura Fest, a music festival headlined and produced by León, took place this March in Mexico, selling out in record-breaking time and featuring Grupo Frontera, Alejandro Sanz, Kany García, Kevin Kaarl, Midland and more.

With a style that blends regional Mexican music with pop, rock, and other global sounds, León has won four Latin GRAMMYs, a GRAMMY, and several diamond, gold and platinum certifications.

Carín León Live

May 20—Hidalgo, TX—Payne Arena

May 21—Hidalgo, TX—Payne Arena

May 22—Laredo, TX—Sames Auto Arena

May 24—San Antonio, TX—Frost Bank Center

May 28—Kansas City, MO—T-Mobile Center

May 29—Tulsa, OK—Bok Center

May 30—Dallas, TX—American Airlines Center

May 31—Houston, TX—Toyota Center

June 5—Brooklyn, NY—Barclays Center

June 6—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena*

June 7—Newark, NJ—Prudential Center

June 11—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

June 12—Duluth, GA—Gas South Arena

June 13—Raleigh, NC—Lenovo Center

June 18—Rosemont, IL—Allstate Arena

June 20—Milwaukee, WI—Summerfest*

June 22—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

June 26—Orlando, FL—Kia Center

June 28—Miami, FL—Nu Stadium*

July 2—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena

July 4—Toronto, ON—Coca-Cola Coliseum

August 14—Osaka, Japan—Summer Sonic 2026*

August 15—Tokyo, Japan— Summer Sonic 2026*

September 18—San Jose, CA—SAP Center at San Jose

September 19—Fresno, CA—Save Mart Center at Fresno State

September 20—Los Angeles, CA—BMO Stadium

September 24—San Diego, CA—Pechanga Arena San Diego

September 25—Glendale, AZ—Desert Diamond Arena

September 26—Ontario, CA—Toyota Arena

September 27—Sacramento, CA—Golden 1 Center

October 1—Denver, CO—Ball Arena

October 2—Salt Lake City, UT—Delta Center

October 8—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena

October 9—Portland, OR—Moda Center

*Not produced by AEG Presents