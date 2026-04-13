Carín León Returning to Madison Square Garden for 2026 Tour
General on sale begins Friday, April 17 at 12pm ET.
Multi-platinum Latin GRAMMY and GRAMMY-winning superstar Carín León has confirmed a return to Madison Square Garden with a headline performance on June 22.
Artist presale begins Thursday, April 16 at 12pm ET, with local venue and Ticketmaster presale starting Thursday, April 16 at 2pm ET. Fans can register for access to artist presale at carinleonlive.com. General on sale begins Friday, April 17 at 12pm ET.
León is gearing up to embark on his massive North American tour, beginning in Hidalgo, Texas, on May 20. The tour will visit major U.S. cities including Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Orlando, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Toronto, Nashville and more.
Presented by AEG Presents, the tour will conclude on October 9 in Portland, Oregon. He is also set to headline the first-ever concert at Nu Stadium in Miami, the new home of Inter Miami FC, on June 28. The complete list of dates below. Tickets are available here.
León just confirmed landmark performances in Japan this August 14 and August 15, taking the stage at Summer Sonic 2026 in Tokyo and Osaka, making history as the first Mexican artist to ever headline a major music festival in Tokyo.
In September, León will become the first Latin artist ever to headline SPHERE in Las Vegas. The shows will take place over two weekends, September 4 – 6, 2026, followed by September 11 – 13, 2026.
La Cura Fest, a music festival headlined and produced by León, took place this March in Mexico, selling out in record-breaking time and featuring Grupo Frontera, Alejandro Sanz, Kany García, Kevin Kaarl, Midland and more.
With a style that blends regional Mexican music with pop, rock, and other global sounds, León has won four Latin GRAMMYs, a GRAMMY, and several diamond, gold and platinum certifications.
Carín León Live
May 20—Hidalgo, TX—Payne Arena
May 21—Hidalgo, TX—Payne Arena
May 22—Laredo, TX—Sames Auto Arena
May 24—San Antonio, TX—Frost Bank Center
May 28—Kansas City, MO—T-Mobile Center
May 29—Tulsa, OK—Bok Center
May 30—Dallas, TX—American Airlines Center
May 31—Houston, TX—Toyota Center
June 5—Brooklyn, NY—Barclays Center
June 6—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena*
June 7—Newark, NJ—Prudential Center
June 11—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena
June 12—Duluth, GA—Gas South Arena
June 13—Raleigh, NC—Lenovo Center
June 18—Rosemont, IL—Allstate Arena
June 20—Milwaukee, WI—Summerfest*
June 22—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden
June 26—Orlando, FL—Kia Center
June 28—Miami, FL—Nu Stadium*
July 2—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena
July 4—Toronto, ON—Coca-Cola Coliseum
August 14—Osaka, Japan—Summer Sonic 2026*
August 15—Tokyo, Japan— Summer Sonic 2026*
September 18—San Jose, CA—SAP Center at San Jose
September 19—Fresno, CA—Save Mart Center at Fresno State
September 20—Los Angeles, CA—BMO Stadium
September 24—San Diego, CA—Pechanga Arena San Diego
September 25—Glendale, AZ—Desert Diamond Arena
September 26—Ontario, CA—Toyota Arena
September 27—Sacramento, CA—Golden 1 Center
October 1—Denver, CO—Ball Arena
October 2—Salt Lake City, UT—Delta Center
October 8—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena
October 9—Portland, OR—Moda Center
*Not produced by AEG Presents
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