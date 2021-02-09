Canada's 22 MINUTES Parodies 'Welcome to the Rock' from COME FROM AWAY

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

In a hilarious parody video from Canadian sketch comedy series "This Hour Has 22 Minutes," the cast of a fake sequel to "Come From Away" despair over Americans fleeing the states for their northern neighbor in the time of COVID.

Watch the sketch below!

The parody reworks "Welcome to the Rock," the opening number from the hit musical that began Broadway performances in 2017; the result skewers America, Floridians, and a world gone mad during a pandemic.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.



COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking musical that reminds you of what good the human spirit is capable of. Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and directed by Christopher Ashley, this musical shines a lot on the best of what we are capable in the absolute worst of times.



In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland on a devastating day in September 2001. The locals in Gander opened their hearts and homes to thousands of stranded strangers, spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.

A "Best Musical" winner all across North America, the smash hit musical won the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), 4 Olivier Awards (London) including "Best New Musical," 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical" and 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical." Come From Away was nominated for 7 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Book of a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical and Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Jenn Colella.

The musical will soon be filmed live for release; read more about that here.

"This Hour Has 22 Minutes" is an iconic comedy show armed with sardonic sketches, biting parodies, and an unrelenting skewering of the weekly news. Starring Mark Critch, Cathy Jones, Susan Kent, and Trent McClellan, 22 MINUTES has been at the forefront of provocative satire for more than a quarter of a century, targeting politics, culture, and world events.