Camerata Bardi International Academy Announces 2023 Faculty and Season

Camerata Bardi International Academy has announced its 2023 lineup, which will promote its new young artists initiative. Camerata Bardi will stage two, classical operas including Bizet's Carmen and Mozart's Don Giovanni.

General artistic director Stefanos Koroneos says" I am very happy to be welcoming on Camerata Bardi's faculty and artistic advisory Board 3 significant representatives of the opera world with well documented history of mentorship and support of young artists."

New staff members will join the faculty of Camerata Bardi International Academy for this year's season. This includes the very exciting addition of:

Jennifer Rowley, soprano

Lewis Ehlers, agent at Lombardo Associates, USA

Massimiliano Becco Gagliardo, baritone and agent at Athole Still Artists, London

David Santiago, tenor, designer and social media influencer

And the return of our incredible staff:

Carol Vaness, Gloria Parker, Curtis Ryan, Arthur Levy, Paola Antonucci, Alexia Voulgaridou, Neal Goren, Capucine Chiaudani, Pavlos Kordis, David Salazar, Eugenia Forteza, Gina Poulou, Alessandro Tirotta, Stefano de Peppo, Jorge Parodi, Filippo Ciabatti,.

In collaboration with Teatro Grattacielo, Camerata Bardi's new season will open with a new production of Bizet's Carmen in co-production with The Conference and Cultural Center of Crete in Heraklion, Greece. Myron Michailidis will take the lead as lead conductor of the Athens Philharmonia. The Academy will also return with the internationally-acclaimed reimagining of Mozart's Don Giovanni in New York City, in June 2023.

Earlier this September, Camerata Bardi launched a new international campaign aimed to expand its global efforts, continuing the cultivation of young talent with an emphasis on professionalism. The boutique program was designed for young singers who have completed their studies and are looking for opportunities to step into their professional lives. The Program is open to young, upcoming opera singers who are interested in deepening their knowledge of specific opera roles offered in our 2023-24 Season, and who are ready to perform these roles on stage. For more information or to apply, please visit our webpage.