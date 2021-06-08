Call For Entries Is Open for NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL CHILDREN'S FILM FESTIVAL

The annual call for entries for the New York International Children's Film Festival (NYICFF) is now open.

As the Festival celebrates its 25th anniversary, the programming team has begun handpicking selections to be featured at next year's festival, slated for February 25 - March 20, 2022. The 2021 Festival, which was presented virtually for the first time and was enjoyed by viewers in 47 states, featured 100 original films, shorts and other varied content. To continue to bring NYICFF's curated selections of intelligent feature films, shorts and filmmaker Q&As to a wide audience, next year's event will be a hybrid of virtual and in-person.

NYICFF is about great films (and filmmakers) that inspire, surprise, delight and challenge audiences of all ages and is a globally recognized, sought-after Oscar-qualifying Festival. Filmmakers can expect expert curation, personal attention, care and respect for one's artistry, along with a genuine desire to further, as NYICFF's mission states, a more intelligent, and diverse, film culture for kids.

NYICFF consistently receives accolades as one of the premiere organizations in the festival circuit. "This is one of the most important and highly regarded children's film festivals in the world. Plus, they have lovely staff and wonderful films. It was a highlight of our festival tour for Kapaemahu," says filmmaker, Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu.

Over the course of one-month next spring, the Festival will feature tastemaker screenings, filmmaker forums, receptions and thought-provoking Q&A's - in theatres across New York City and virtually into attendees homes. Engaging and inspiring audiences of all ages, the film programs from NYICFF provide an opportunity to network with industry leaders; films are judged by a world-class jury and seen by an audience who appreciates innovative content.

NYICFF's 2021 Jury members were: Melissa Cobb, Sofia Coppola, Geena Davis, Madeleine Di Nonno, Jorge R. Gutiérrez, Matthew Modine, Mark Osborne, Peter Ramsey, Karen Rupert Toliver, Ira Sachs, Uma Thurman and Nora Twomey.

All official selections, both short and feature, are voted on by the audience and are eligible for the Audience Awards. Recipients of the jury prizes are eligible for consideration in the Live Action Short and Animated Short Film categories of the Annual Academy Awards.

2022 Awards Categories

Jury Awards



- Best Animated Short Film

- Best Live Action Short Film

Audience Awards for Best Short Film

- Ages 3+

- Ages 5+

- Ages 8+

- Ages 10

Grand Prize Awards

- Animated Short

- Live Action Short

- Animated Feature

- Live Action Feature Film



Applicants are encouraged to submit all genres of work. Shorts, features, animation and live action.



To submit, guidelines and regulations can be found on FilmFreeway. Multiple entries are welcome and entrants are invited to apply early and save.

2022 New York International Children's Film Festival

· Submissions - https://nyicff.org/festival/submissions/

· Deadline to submit - October 4, 2021