CURVY WIDOW, Starring Nancy Opel, Sets November Closing Off-Broadway

Curvy Widow, the new musical comedy with a book by Bobby Goldman, music and lyrics by Drew Brody (Broadway: Oh Hello; Cutman), and directed by Peter Flynn (Rhapsody in Seth; Two Rooms), will close at the Westside Theatre on Sunday, November 5, 2017. At the time of closing, it will have played 16 previews and 108 performances.

"We am profoundly grateful to our audiences for embracing Curvy and making us feel at home at The Westside Theatre," said Bobby Goldman and Drew Brody in a joint statement. "This show has been a labor of love for the cast, crew and production team and we look forward to seeing where Curvy Widow's journey leads her next."

Curvy Widow is now available for international licensing and for inquiries; email CurvyWidowLicensing@gmail.com for more information.

Starring Tony Award nominee Nancy Opel (Broadway: Honeymoon In Vegas, Urinetown; The Toxic Avenger) as Curvy Window, this sassy, frank and witty new musical comedy takes us through the semi-autobiographical adventures of a gutsy, recently widowed 50-something woman as she immerses herself in the modern dating scene. From exploring internet personal ads and surviving hilarious first dates, to weighing the pros and cons of married vs unmarried men, this widow romps her way through it all with humor and perseverance, and discovers unexpected truths about love, life and sex. Featuring a brilliant cast of best friends, a dead husband, and a myriad of potential suitors - Curvy learns the hard way what it means to start life over in the modern age.

Opel is joined by Andrea Bianchi (TV's "As The World Turns"), Aisha de Haas (Broadway: Rent,Bring in 'Da Noise, Bring in 'Da Funk), Elizabeth Ward Land (Broadway: The Scarlet Pimpernel,Memphis), Ken Land (Broadway: The Scarlet Pimpernel, Promises, Promises), Alan Muraoka(TV's "Sesame Street," Broadway: Miss Saigon) and Christopher Shyer (Broadway: Mamma Mia!, National Tour: The Book of Mormon).

Curvy Widow features choreography by Marcos Santana (On Your Feet - Assoc. Choreographer/Tony Nomination, Rocky - Assoc. Choreographer/Tony Nomination), scenic design by Rob Bissinger (Broadway: Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter To Broadway, Spiderman Turn off the Dark - Assoc, Scenic Designer), costume design by Brian Hemesath (Broadway: Honeymoon In Vegas, Sesame Street), lighting design by Matthew Richards (Twelth Night, Ann) and sound design by Ryan Rumery and M. Florian Staab (Broadway: Fool For Love). Andrew Sotomayor(Cutman, This is 30) serves as musical director with orchestrations, arrangements and Music Supervision by Wayne Barker (Broadway: Peter and the Starcatcher, Dame Edna: Back with a Vengeance). Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.

Curvy Widow is produced by Jayne Baron Sherman, Trish Santini/Jennifer Melin Miller, Martin H. Borell, Barbara & Robert Lieberman, Allen & Marie Wolpert and Arthur Sinensky & Debra Oremland, by arrangement with Raoulfilm. Aaron Lustbader/Foresight Theatrical serves as Executive Producer.

Related Articles