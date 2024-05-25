CUARTETANGO Brings New Music To A Secret, Century-Old Chapel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Come join for a one of a kind PIAZZOLLA100 program featuring the double Latin GRAMMY-Award nominated CUARTETANGO string quartet at the acoustically superior historic Chapel of the Good Shepherd (c.1888). The concert will feature works by Piazzolla and excerpts from "The Rites of Love," a new ballet composed by Leonardo Suarez-Paz about right to love freely.

Leonardo, who leads the quartet to the forefront of 21st century Nuevo Tango, follows in the footsteps of his mentor, the revolutionary composer Astor Piazzolla, the Argentine-born and New York raised composer who created new tango. A "virtuoso extraordinaire on the violin" (Wynton Marsalis), Suarez-Paz brings forth a new artistic vision with an "ingenious musical concept," (The Day, CT) - a classical string quartet that "personifies and embodies the authentic spirit of Tango" (Latin Grammy).

Cuartetango has been featured multiple times at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Chautauqua Institution, live at the Latin Grammy Awards, Teatro Colon Opera House and many other venues. Award winning artists include Leonardo Suarez Paz (violin I, voice, direction), Francisco Salazar (violin II), Jon Weber (viola) and Danny Miller (violoncello), Olga Suarez-Paz (Nuevo Tango Ballet).

DATE & TIME: FRIDAY, JUNE 14, 2024, 7:30 PM

GET TICKETS from $15 HERE

LOCATION: The Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 543 Main Street, New York, NY 10044

PIAZZOLLA 100 brings together people of all cultures and offers accessible programming of exceptional quality, please consider making a tax-deductible contribution at: https://www.nyfa.org/fiscal-sponsorship/project-directory/view-project/?id=LP1642

This program is made possible with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (LMCC) and donations made to PIAZZOLLA100 through our fiscal sponsor, New York Foundation for the Arts