COYOTE UGLY LIVE! Will Become an Immersive Nightclub Experience In 2023

Producer Holly-Anne Devlin (Jersey Boys, 700 Sundays, Bring It On) and Kaleidoscope Immersive in partnership with Coyote Ugly Saloon Founder, Liliana Lovell announced that Coyote Ugly - Live will launch as an electrifying immersive experience in 2023.

Featuring all of your favorite tunes from the 1990s and 2000s, this intoxicating 360° production serves up the saloon's classic dancing on the bar, burlesque, and sexy world class circus topped off with ice cold cocktails. The high-octane new offering is not based on the 2000 movie, but on the backstories of the phenomenal women who have made Coyote Ugly Saloon the most famous bar in the world, and the bar's rowdy patrons.

"We all need some joy, rhinestones and cocktails topped off with bad-assery right now. Coyote Ugly is one of the most iconic venues in the world and I can't wait to tell the wild stories of Liliana and her coyotes in this electrifying new experience!", says Creator Holly-Anne Devlin.

"Coyote Ugly was created to provide people with an oasis to let loose and have fun," says founder Liliana Lovell, and this experience will be sure to do just that times ten.

Devlin will serve as writer/director and the full Creative team and production plans will be announced in the coming weeks.