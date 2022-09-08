CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Sing-A-Long Sound of Music at the Hollywood Bowl!

Here are a few of our favorite things: The Bowl on a summer night, singing songs with friends old and new, and the Hollywood Hills coming alive with the sound of music! Join the von Trapps and fellow music fans for this Bowl tradition, and don a clever costume for the pre-show contest with hilarious host Melissa Peterman at our special screening of the Oscar®-winning film.

Five (5) Winners will win a pair of tickets (2) to the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, September 17th for Sing-a-long Sound of Music!

