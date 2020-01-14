COMPANY Stars Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk Join Marianne Elliot At Works & Process At The Guggenheim

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presents Company with Marianne Elliott on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 7:30pm.

Two-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott illuminates the creative process behind her revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's landmark American musical, Company, with Tony Award-winning panelists Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone.

On the heels of its Olivier Award-winning, sensational hit run in London's West End, Company will open on Broadway in a visionary new production featuring a gender-swapped, marriage-shy Bobbie at her 35th birthday party, where all her friends ask: Why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? Isn't it time she settles down and starts a family? But Bobbie isn't sure she's ready to commit. Before the premiere on March 22, Elliott participates in a moderated discussion and members of the cast perform highlights.

For more information, call 212 758 0024 or 212 423 3587, Mon-Fri, 1-5 pm, or visit worksandprocess.org.



Marianne Elliott's productions for Elliott & Harper include Company at the Gielgud Theatre (winner of Olivier Award for Best Revival of a Musical, Evening Standard Award for Best Director and Critics Circle Award for Best Musical); Death of a Salesman (co-directed with Miranda Cromwell) at the Young Vic, transferring to The Piccadilly Theatre in the West End in Autumn 2019 and Heisenberg: The Uncertainty Principle at Wyndham's Theatre.

Prior to forming Elliott & Harper, Elliott was an Associate Director at The National Theatre for ten years where she directed Angels in America at both the NT and on Broadway (Olivier and Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play); the NT, West End, and Broadway productions of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Olivier and Tony Awards for Best Director), and the co-director of War Horse at the NT, West End, and on Broadway (Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play), Other productions at the NT include The Light Princess, Women Beware Women, Saint Joan (Olivier Award for Best Revival, South Bank Show Award) and Pillars of the Community (Evening Standard Best Director Award).

Elliott was an Associate Director at the Royal Court, where her productions included Stoning Mary, Notes on Falling Leaves and The Sugar Syndrome. Prior to that, Marianne was Artistic Director of the Royal Exchange where she directed Port, Design for Living, Les Blancs, As You Like It, A Woman of No Importance, Deep Blue Sea and I Have Been Here Before. Additional productions directed by Elliott includes Sweet Bird of Youth at the Old Vic; Much Ado About Nothing for the RSC; and The Little Foxes at The Donmar Warehouse. https://elliottandharper.com/

Katrina Lenk (Bobbie) is a triple threat artist who segues seamlessly between stage and screen. She most recently starred as Dina in Broadway's Tony Award-winning production of The Band's Visit and earned a Tony Award, Grammy Award, Emmy Award, Lucille Lortel Award, Outer Critics Circle Award nomination, Chita Rivera Award nomination, Drama League Award nomination, Theatre World Award's Dorothy Louden Award, and a Clarence Derwent Award for Breakout Female of the Year. Lenk starred on Broadway in Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel's Indecent (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Her other Broadway credits include Once, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, and The Miracle Worker. Additional theater credits include iWitness (Mark Taper Forum), Lost Land (Steppenwolf), Caucasian Chalk Circle(South Coast Rep), and Lovelace: A Rock Opera (L.A./Edinburgh). To television audiences, Lenk is known for her pivotal roles on hit series including a recent major series arc on the "The Village," "The Good Fight," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Elementary," "The Get Down," "The Blacklist," "According to Jim," and "Will & Grace." She can next be seen in the CBS' Drama "Tommy." On the big screen, she appeared inLook Away, Evol: The Theory of Love, Elan Vital, Crime Fiction, Kiss Me in the Dark, and Space Daze. Lenk is the ringleader of the band/performance art piece called Moxy Phinx.

Patti LuPone (Joanne) won the Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards for her performance as Joanne in the West End production of Company. A two-time Tony Award winner for her performances in Evita and the most recent Broadway production of Gypsy, her New York stage credits include War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations); Shows for Days; The Seven Deadly Sins (New York City Ballet); Company (New York Philharmonic); Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC Award nominations); Sweeney Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations); Noises Off; The Old Neighborhood; Master Class; Anything Goes (Tony nomination, Drama Desk Award); Oliver!; Accidental Death of An Anarchist; The Water Engine; and The Robber Bridegroom (Tony and Drama Desk nominations). In addition to Company, her London stage credits include Master Class; Sunset Boulevard (Olivier Award nomination); The Cradle Will Rock, and Les Miserables,for which she won the Olivier Award, the first American artist to do so, for her performances in both musicals. Opera: The Ghosts of Versailles (Los Angeles Opera), To Hell and Back (San Francisco Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra), The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (Los Angeles Opera debut), Regina (Kennedy Center). Film credits include: The Comedian, Parker, Union Square, Summer of Sam, Driving Miss Daisy, and Witness. LuPone's television credits include "Hollywood" (upcoming on Netflix), "Pose," "Mom," "The Simpsons," "Vampirina," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Penny Dreadful" (Critics Choice Award nomination), "Girls," "American Horror Story: Coven," "30 Rock," "Glee," "Frasier" (Emmy Award nomination), and three years as Libby Thatcher on the ABC series "Life Goes On." She is a founding member of both the Drama Division of The Juilliard School and John Houseman's The Acting Company and the author of the New York Times best-seller Patti LuPone: A Memoir.

