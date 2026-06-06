COMING OUT: THE MUSICAL Selected For Spotlight New Works Fest

Coming Out, the Musical, with book, music, and lyrics by Allison St. Rock, was selected as part of CPA Theatricals and Gitelman & Good's Spotlight New Works Fest this July.

Coming Out is a heartwarming, queer musical dramedy based on a true story; it's Fun Home meets The Prom meets Dear Evan Hansen. A web of college students each have their gay awakening, some falling in love, others navigating secrets, lies, and ignorance as they come out of the closet.

Performances will take place on Friday, July 3rd at 4:30pm and Sunday, July 5th at 1:30pm. The tickets are free, but reservations are needed. Tickets can be reserved at the Spotlight New Works Fest's website.

About Allison St. Rock

Allison St. Rock (she/her) is a queer composer, playwright, lyricist, and performer based in New York City. She studied at The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Music Theater Institute and at The Stella Adler Studio of Acting. Allison's work as a composer and playwright include Coming Out, The Grove: a lesbian volleyball musical, Big Gay Love Story, the Musical, The Fall, and Fantastical. She is a 2026 SheNYC Arts semi-finalist (The Grove), and she received the NYSCA Individual Artist Grant in 2022 to produce a staged reading of Coming Out, the Musical. Allison's mission as an artist is to eliminate ignorance and advocate for love and acceptance for the LGBTQIA community. As a performer, Allison has been featured in roles such as The Emcee (Cabaret), Maureen (Rent), Bea Bottom (Something Rotten), Judy Bernly (9 to 5), Kate (The Wild Party), Jeanie (Hair), and Lilli Vanessi/Kate (Kiss Me, Kate). Her first EP, Whirlwind, was released on October 15th, 2021. She is a proud Ring of Keys, Maestra Music, and Dramatists Guild member.

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