COME FROM AWAY's Astrid Van Wieren To Star In NYC Premiere Of THE RIVER YOU STEP IN Film

INDIECAN, Film Coop, Marjory Avenue Productions and Aliyah Films present the New York Premiere of this Canadian Indie feature starring Astrid Van Wieren who is currently in the smash Broadway hit, Come From Away. Jon Michaelson is writer, director and co producer of this timely and provocative piece.

THE RIVER YOU STEP IN explores themes of loyalty and betrayal as it follows the efforts of a maverick social worker as she tries to mend broken lives and struggles to keep the troubled people she works with away from the system she no longer trusts.

The stellar Canadian cast Includes Sean Baek (Killjoys); Wes Berger (Falling Skies); Daniel Briere (A Dark Matter); Claire Burns (The Drawer Boy); Sharmila Dey (Flash Point); Andrew Jackson (Criminal Minds); Anita La Selva (Earth: Final Conflict); Sera Lys Mcarthur (Highlander); Marcel Stewart (Kim's Convenience); Michaela Washburn (Breakout Kings).

For tickets to the screening visit https://bpt.me/event/4381356





