COME FROM AWAY Takes Part in Virtual Make a Difference Day With The Loukoumi Foundation
This special event takes place Saturday, October 24th.
Virtual Event to Include:
• A reading of Loukoumi's Good Deeds in Spanish by Caesar Samayoa, star of the award-winning musical Come From Away
• Make a card for patients at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
• Write a "Never Forget" letter for a family who lost a loved one on 9-11 with an intro by 9-11 survivor Jeanette Gutierrez
• Cooking class with Celebrity Chef Maria Loi, making food for homeless shelters • And put a smile on the face of nursing home residents around the world in collaboration with the organization Three Wishes For Ruby's Residents. Support their nursing home Wish Lists at: www.loukoumifoundation.org/loukoumi-wish-list
• AFTER THE VIRTUAL EVENT join them in the 10 cities listed above via socially distanced good deed car caravans
About the event, Come From Away shared the tweet below!
Join us this Saturday for Make A Difference With Loukoumi Day! The virtual event at 11AM EST features a reading of Loukoumi's Good Deeds in Spanish by our very own @CaesarSamayoa, a letter writing activity & more! ? Register and learn more here: https://t.co/4iqsVB2vLT? pic.twitter.com/73hq2zqfPy- Come From Away (@wecomefromaway) October 22, 2020
For more information visit: https://www.mtaconnect.com/Loukoumi
More Hot Stories For You
-
Betty Buckley Demands Trump Stops Using 'Memory' at Rallies- 'Your Presidency is the Very Antithesis of Art'
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this month, at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, the Trump campaign continued its use of the song 'Memory' from ...
Actors' Equity Comments On SAG-AFTRA Members Condemning the Union's Raiding of Equity Employers
Actors Equity has released the following roundup of quotes addressing SAG-AFTRA members who are speaking out against the union's battle with Equity. ...
Photos/Video: First Look at the Russian Premiere of CHESS The Musical
On October 17, Chess the Musical made its Russian premiere at the MDM Theatre, Moscow....
Exclusive: Keala Settle Sings 'Being Alive' from COMPANY as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!
Her concert re-airs today at 3pm and is now available On Demand, get your tickets here!...
BEETLEJUICE Will Premiere in South Korea in 2021
It has been confirmed that the first Korean production of Beetlejuice, performed in the Korean language, will come to Seoul, South Korea next year....
SHUFFLE ALONG Settles Dispute With Insurer Over Premature Closing
After four years of deliberations, the two parties today filed a joint stipulation of one paragraph rendering the case 'discontinued.' ...