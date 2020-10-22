Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

COME FROM AWAY Takes Part in Virtual Make a Difference Day With The Loukoumi Foundation

Article Pixel

This special event takes place Saturday, October 24th.

Oct. 22, 2020  
COME FROM AWAY Takes Part in Virtual Make a Difference Day With The Loukoumi FoundationCome From Away is partnering with The Loukoumi Foundation for their virtual Make a Difference Day on October 24th!

Virtual Event to Include:

• A reading of Loukoumi's Good Deeds in Spanish by Caesar Samayoa, star of the award-winning musical Come From Away

• Make a card for patients at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

• Write a "Never Forget" letter for a family who lost a loved one on 9-11 with an intro by 9-11 survivor Jeanette Gutierrez

• Cooking class with Celebrity Chef Maria Loi, making food for homeless shelters • And put a smile on the face of nursing home residents around the world in collaboration with the organization Three Wishes For Ruby's Residents. Support their nursing home Wish Lists at: www.loukoumifoundation.org/loukoumi-wish-list

• AFTER THE VIRTUAL EVENT join them in the 10 cities listed above via socially distanced good deed car caravans

About the event, Come From Away shared the tweet below!

For more information visit: https://www.mtaconnect.com/Loukoumi


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You