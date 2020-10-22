COME FROM AWAY Takes Part in Virtual Make a Difference Day With The Loukoumi Foundation

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This special event takes place Saturday, October 24th.

Come From Away is partnering with The Loukoumi Foundation for their virtual Make a Difference Day on October 24th!

Virtual Event to Include:

• A reading of Loukoumi's Good Deeds in Spanish by Caesar Samayoa, star of the award-winning musical Come From Away

• Make a card for patients at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

• Write a "Never Forget" letter for a family who lost a loved one on 9-11 with an intro by 9-11 survivor Jeanette Gutierrez

• Cooking class with Celebrity Chef Maria Loi, making food for homeless shelters • And put a smile on the face of nursing home residents around the world in collaboration with the organization Three Wishes For Ruby's Residents. Support their nursing home Wish Lists at: www.loukoumifoundation.org/loukoumi-wish-list

• AFTER THE VIRTUAL EVENT join them in the 10 cities listed above via socially distanced good deed car caravans

About the event, Come From Away shared the tweet below!

Join us this Saturday for Make A Difference With Loukoumi Day! The virtual event at 11AM EST features a reading of Loukoumi's Good Deeds in Spanish by our very own @CaesarSamayoa, a letter writing activity & more! ? Register and learn more here: https://t.co/4iqsVB2vLT? pic.twitter.com/73hq2zqfPy - Come From Away (@wecomefromaway) October 22, 2020

For more information visit: https://www.mtaconnect.com/Loukoumi

