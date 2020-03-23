COME FROM AWAY Star Sharon Wheatley Starts Blog Series
To beat the stuck-at-home blues, COME FROM AWAY star, Sharon Wheatley, has started a blog chronicling her time away from the show and in social isolation.
In her first post, she writes about the days leading up to the Broadway shutdown.
She writes, "A woman stopped me on the street for a selfie and said 'Just in case there is no show tonight' and I said yes to the picture, but I also laughed to myself and imagined how I would tell people later about the woman who thought were might be no show. Cut to right now: She was right and the last time I've been in my dressing room was Thursday at 10am."
Read the rest of her blog here!
Sharon Wheatley originated the role of Diane and appears on the show's cast album. Her previous Broadway credits include Avenue Q, Les Miserables, Cats and The Phantom of the Opera. Sharon is also a writer, and her published memoir 'Til The Fat Girl Sings is available on her website www.sharonwheatley.com and on Amazon.
The Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away is now in its third smash hit year on Broadway! It began performances on February 18, 2017 and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where the show continues to play to standing-room-only audiences.
