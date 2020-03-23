COME FROM AWAY Star Chad Kimball Tests Positive for COVID-19

Tony-nominee Chad Kimball revealed on social media today that he is among the Broadway stars who have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The actor is currently quarantined at home with his wife experiencing flu-like symptoms, including heaviness in his lungs and fatigue.

The star urges fans, friends, and family to embrace social distancing an hygiene measures to stem the spread of the virus. Read his post here:

Kimball can currently be seen as part of the Broadway cast of the hit musical, Come From Away. He received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations for his starring role in Memphis.

Additional Broadway credits include Lennon, Into the Woods, The Civil War, and Good Vibrations. He has been seen Off-Broadway in Finian's Rainbow, My Life With Albertine, Godspell, Murder in the First, and regionally in Sweeney Todd, Baby, Chess;, and Little Fish. He has made television appearances on The Good Wife, Wallflowers and more. He is the winner of a Bistro Award for his solo cabaret show.





