COME FROM AWAY, HELLO, DOLLY! Among Winners of 33rd Annual ARTIOS AWARDS

The 33rd Annual Artios Awards for Television, Theatre, Short Films and Short Form Series were held in Los Angeles and New York last night. The Artios is awarded to those CSA members who receive primary screen (or program) credit for casting on the winning project. Location Casting Directors, Casting Executives and Department Heads who are CSA members and who receive credit on winning projects also receive an Artios Award. CSA Associates on those projects are recognized in the press and with a certificate.

The criteria are originality, creativity and the contribution of casting to the overall quality of a project. Nominees and winners are voted on by members in good standing of the Casting Society of America. Click here for a full list of winners and check out the theater-related winners below. Click here for photos from last night's event!

FEATURE FILM BIG BUDGET - COMEDY

"The Greatest Showman" Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Rori Bergman (Additional Casting), Patrick Goodwin (Associate)

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE - COMEDY OR DRAMA

"A Doll's House Part 2" -David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE - MUSICAL

"Come From Away" - Rachel Hoffman

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE - REVIVAL, COMEDY OR DRAMA

"Jitney" - David Caparelliotis, Nancy Piccione

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE - REVIVAL, MUSICAL

"Hello, Dolly!" - Craig Burns, Bernard Telsey

NEW YORK THEATRE - COMEDY OR MUSICAL

"The Band's Visit" - Tara Rubin

NEW YORK THEATRE - DRAMA

"Dead Poet's Society" - William Cantler, Karyn Casl

REGIONAL THEATRE EAST

"The SpongeBob Musical" - Patrick Goodwin, James Calleri, Paul Davis

REGIONAL THEATRE WEST

"Zoot Suit" - Pauline O'con

LOS ANGELES THEATRE - TIE

"The 24th Annual Young Playwrights Festival" - Erica S. Bream, Cara Chute Rosenbaum

"Waiting for Godot" - Amanda Lenker Doyle, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

"A Chorus Line" - Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)

THEATRE TOURS

"Hamilton" - Chicago Company - Bethany Knox, Rebecca Scholl (Associate)

About the Artios Awards: In October of 1985 the Casting Society of America presented the first-ever Artios Awards for Excellence in Casting at an awards luncheon. Held in the Crystal Room of the Beverly Hills Hotel, the event was attended by more than 500 industry leaders and seven CSA members were honored for their work in four different casting categories. In 1988, the first Artios Award for theatre casting was presented at a ceremony in New York. Today simultaneous events are held annually in Los Angeles and New York, and members are honored in over twenty different casting categories, for work in Film, Television and Theatre.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes





