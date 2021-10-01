COCOMELON Live Stage Production In The Works

Moonbug Entertainment, the global entertainment company behind the #1 children's show, CoComelon, Michael Cohl's new powerhouse EMC to produce the global hit series' first ever live production "CoComelon LIVE! JJ's Journey." More details announced shortly.

CoComelon is the #1 most-watched brand on YouTube with over 3.5 billion monthly views, also available on the streaming giant Netflix where it set the record for number of consecutive days in the Top 10 'Most Watched TV Shows.' On Spotify, CoComelon holds the top spot in the preschool-aged category; it's also available to stream on Apple Music and Amazon Music.

The live show encompasses all the fun, energy and positivity of the ground-breaking preschool show. Families will join all their favorite characters for a toe-tapping, fun-filled journey through the world of CoComelon. Featuring over 20 songs, including some new music, little ones will be treated to a unique interactive, musical adventure with magical special effects in an unforgettable live stage show experience.

"I've been producing shows for five decades, and I've never seen anything quite like CoComelon," Cohl said. "My grandchildren are mesmerized by the fun and relatable stories in CoComelon, and we have the unique opportunity to bring that magic to life. We're going to create an experience that is everything your child wants it to be. It's great to be working with the team at Moonbug who've done an amazing job in just three years making this a worldwide sensation."

"As we expand our hugely popular preschool show beyond streaming platforms and innovative licensing deals, we're excited to bring our audience a fun, immersive and exciting face-to-face CoComelon experience," said Patrick Reese, General Manager of CoComelon at Moonbug Entertainment. "Michael Cohl is an industry leading producer with a long track record of working with the best artists and brands in the entertainment space and creating world class live events. We're thrilled to be partnering with him and the EMC team to transform our beloved animated show into a spectacular in-person experience."

More details about CoComelon Live! tour productions will be announced later this year.