CLOWN OPEN MIC, A New Show To Expand Creativity, To Premiere At Pine Box Rock Shop

Join the laughter and joy at the premiere on October 12th at Pine Box Rock Shop in Brooklyn. Limited tickets are now on sale.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

Clown Gym, home for clown training since 2014, presents the first Open Mic in its category in New York City.

CLOWN OPEN MIC, the brand-new monthly show celebrating humor, physical comedy, and creativity in New York City, premieres on Thursday, October 12th, at Pine Box Rock Shop.

Presented by Clown Gym, CLOWN OPEN MIC provides clowns and physical comedians a platform to explore and expand creativity and promises an unforgettable experience for the audience: laughs, joy, and artistic innovation.

CLOWN OPEN MIC is a monthly event held on the second Thursday of each month, starting October 12th. The show features 8 performance slots of 5 minutes each, allowing artists to showcase their comedic talents and creativity.

Additionally, CLOWN OPEN MIC offers a 'Work In Progress' slot for one artist to explore and test the audience's response. For the premiere on October 12, clown and improviser Shoshana Rubin Mann will share part of her forthcoming show, 'Strange New Place.'

CLOWN OPEN MIC is presented by Clown Gym, NYC's home for clown training, experimental performances, and joyful community building since 2014. Fulbright-awarded artist Edu Díaz is in charge of the production and will host the show along with Rachel Resnik, a Julie Goell Scholarship for Eccentric Women Recipient (Celebration Barn Theater).

CLOWN OPEN MIC will premiere on October 12 (8:30 p.m.) at Pine Box Rock Shop (12 Grattan St, Brooklyn, NY 11206). Limited tickets are Click Here




