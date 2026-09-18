CHINA NOW MUSIC FESTIVAL to Celebrate American Dreams

The US-China Music Institute at Bard College Conservatory has announces the launch of the ninth annual China Now Music Festival, taking place in New York City, Kingston, and at Bard College from October 2-11, 2026 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America and the evolution of the American Dream.

This year's festival 'Chasing Dreams' reminds us that the pursuit of dreams is a shared human experience that connects all people. Artistic director of the China Now Music Festival, Jindong Cai, emphasizes the power of music in sustaining hope and preserving historical memory as we navigate turbulent times. He says, 'For this year's festival, we aim to tell stories of the shared dreams, resilience, and creativity that connect all of us, American and Chinese alike. Through music, we can be reminded that our histories and aspirations are deeply intertwined.'

With works by an outstanding roster of contemporary Chinese-American and Chinese composers including Huang Ruo, Zhou Long, and Li Shaosheng, the festival reflects the tenacity of the human spirit through stories of creativity, perseverance, and innovation. From Maya Lin's determination to realize a bold artistic vision, to the sacrifices of the Chinese railroad workers to build a nation, to the scientists and explorers whose ambitions continue to expand humanity's horizons, these works celebrate the many ways dreams have shaped American history and continue to inspire future generations. Together, they embody the China Now Music Festival's mission of fostering cross-cultural understanding through music while honoring the enduring contributions of Chinese people who have chased freedom, unity, and equality in what has historically been called the American Dream.

Led by conductor Jindong Cai, the opening night at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall on October 2 at 7:30 pm features a performance of renowned composer Huang Ruo and Tony-award winning librettist David Henry Hwang's chamber opera, The Rift. The chamber opera recounts the creation of architect Maya Lin's iconic Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Although it is now one of the most beloved and most visited memorials in the United States, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial had a deeply contentious beginning. The controversial origin of the memorial is at the heart of this story featuring interconnected yet conflicting characters: architect Maya Lin sung by soprano Karen Vuong; a Vietnam War veteran sung by tenor Edward Graves; a Vietnamese refugee sung by mezzo-soprano Michelle Mariposa; and former secretary of defense Robert McNamara sung by Daniel Klein. In an article by AsAmNews, librettist David Henry Hwang describes Maya Lin's journey as 'a story about how a work of art can help to heal a country.' That same night, the festival's resident ensemble, the Bard East/West Ensemble, will perform three works written for the group by Zhang Zheng, Luk Wai Chun, and Wang Danhong. The core members of the ensemble are composed of a Western string quintet and seven Chinese instruments including dizi, erhu, pipa, ruan, suona, guzheng and sheng, with Chinese and Western percussionists.

For the final two concerts at Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College on October 10 at 3 pm and at Frederick P. Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center on October 11 at 3 pm, artistic director Jindong Cai conducts The Orchestra Now (TŌN), China Now Chorus, and vocal soloists, bringing to life Pulitzer-winning composer Zhou Long and librettist Sun Wei's powerful symphonic oratorio Men of Iron and the Golden Spike. The work honors the thousands of Chinese laborers who came to America in the 1860s to build the Transcontinental Railroad that connected the US coasts and transformed the nation. Zhou Long writes, 'In this divisive moment in our country, I hope this piece reminds audiences that America has always been shaped by diverse ethnic communities, and that the stories of Chinese laborers deserve their rightful place in our shared history.' This monumental work returns to the stage in New York City after its premiere during the 2019 China Now Music Festival and features a large orchestra, 120 choristers, and vocal soloists.

In the same program as the oratorio is the US premiere of Li Shaosheng's symphonic suite Chasing the Sky which explores humanity's enduring fascination with the skies and the journey of space exploration. The piece traces the relationship between ancient imagination, scientific discovery, and contemporary innovation. Through five interconnected movements, the work reflects on the timeless human desire to understand the universe as we push the boundaries of knowledge while remaining connected to the world we call home. The work celebrates generations of dreamers, researchers, engineers, and explorers whose curiosity and dedication have expanded our understanding of the cosmos. The performance features a suona soloist in the second movement, Questioning the Sky, and a tenor soloist Li Yi in the powerful finale. The soaring vocal lines embody the timeless spirit of discovery and humanity's shared aspiration to reach beyond the horizon.

Additional musical performances include a concert on Sunday, October 4 at 3 pm at TEMPO Performing Arts Center in Kingston and another on Friday, October 9 at 2 pm at Chapel of the Holy Innocents at Bard College. At TEMPO, the Bard East/West Ensemble will present the three pieces from the previous concert at Carnegie Hall in addition to repertoire that further showcases their innovative, cross-cultural sound. Returning home from a 2026 tour in China that took them to 8 cities for 15 performances, the Bard East/West Ensemble will perform unique arrangements of works by Aaron Copland, Astor Piazzolla, and Jiang Ying, among others. At the Chapel of the Holy Innocents, singers from the Central Conservatory of Music, Beijing, will perform Chinese and American folk songs, along with other contemporary works.

Through opera, orchestral works, chamber music, and conversation, the 2026 China Now Music Festival reminds audiences of important moments in American history and invites the listeners to reflect on how the 'American Dream' has changed over time. As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, the festival offers an opportunity to listen to music that explores the impact and contributions of Chinese people on the development of America.

This year, on October 3rd at 4:30PM, alongside Asia Society, the China Now Music Festival will co-host the US-China Music Forum: Chasing Dreams, followed by a reception. The forum features live solo performances of excerpts from Huang Ruo and David Henry Hwang's The Rift and Zhou Long and Su Wei's Men of Iron and the Golden Spike, as well as a panel discussion. The creators and performers behind The Rift and the Men of Iron and the Golden Spike will discuss how music captures the emotion and power of history, what the 'American Dream' means to them, and how they envision music and performance illuminating stories that have been neglected. The discussion will be followed with a Q&A.

For more information on the festival, visit https://www.barduschinamusic.org/chasing-dreams.

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