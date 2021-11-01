CHICAGO Will Hold a Special Performance This Month to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

A special performance of Chicago will be held on Tuesday, November 16th at 6:30PM with appearances by original cast members and other surprises at the Ambassador Theatre to mark the 25th Anniversary of the longest running American musical in Broadway history.

Tickets for the historic anniversary performance are now on sale www.ChicagoTheMusical.com

On November 16th, Chicago will have played close to 10,000 performances on Broadway. Over the last 25 years, the show has been seen in 36 different countries and seen by 33 million people worldwide.

The cast of Chicago features Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as Billy Flynn, Tony Award-winner Lillias White as Matron "Mama" Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and Ryan Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine C. Smith and Brian Spitulnik.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicagoa??is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Buy tickets for Chicago now for any performance through January 17, 2022, and you can either exchange or refund your tickets into any other date until 48 hours before the performance.

Tickets are available in person at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W 49th St). Box office hours are Monday thru Saturday 10am-8:30pm, Sunday 12noon-7:30pm. Tickets are also available at ChicagotheMusical.com.