Central Park
CENTRAL PARK Will Return For Season Three in September

Central Park will return for its third season on Friday, September 9.

Jul. 18, 2022  

Apple TV+ has announced that "Central Park," the critically acclaimed, hit animated musical comedy series, will return for its third season on Friday, September 9.

From creator, writer and executive producer Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith, the 13-episode third season will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with three episodes, followed by one episode weekly, every Friday thereafter through November 18.

In the third season of "Central Park," as Bitsy continues her relentless pursuit to buy the park, Owen embarks on a new promotional campaign to make more people fall in love with it, and Paige finds herself busier than ever when she lands her first book deal.

"Central Park" stars a renowned voice cast that includes Josh Gad, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Emmy Raver-Lampman and Stanley Tucci and Kristen Bell who will star in season three in the new role of Abby, Paige's (Hahn) little sister.

Guest stars lending their voice talents to this season include "The Afterparty" stars Sam Richardson, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz and Zoë Chao; "Loot" star Ron Funches; "Hello, Jack" star Jack McBrayer; as well as Amber Ruffin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Craig Robinson, Tim Meadows, David Alan Grier and more. The new season will also add over 40 new original songs to the celebrated catalog.

The first two seasons of "Central Park" are now streaming on Apple TV+. Since its global debut, the series has been recognized with Emmy Award nominations for stars Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci, and an NAACP Image Award nomination in the Outstanding Animated Series category.

"Central Park" is written and executive produced by Loren Bouchard, alongside Josh Gad and Nora Smith. Steven Davis and Kelvin Yu serve as showrunners and also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple by 20th Television Animation, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Check out new photos from the upcoming season here:

Photos courtesy of Apple TV+



