CENTRAL PARK Musical Series Canceled By Apple TV+ After Three Seasons

Central Park, Apple TV+'s animated musical series, has been canceled after three seasons.

Co-creator and star Josh Gad confirmed that the series is over on Threads, responding to a fan who asked when the show would be coming back.

"Sadly, it's done," Gad replied.

Gad voiced the role of Birdie on the series. He was joined by Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Emmy Raver-Lampman and Stanley Tucci and Kristen Bell.

With original musical numbers in each episode, the series included guest voice actors like Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Norm Lewis, Andrew Rannells, Billy Porter, Christopher Jackson, Jack McBrayer, Amber Ruffin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Craig Robinson, Tim Meadows, David Alan Grier, and more.

Gad co-created the show with Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith. All three seasons are currently streaming on Apple tv+.

Central Park follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world's most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.