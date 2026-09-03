CATHOLIC GUILT to Return to Soho Playhouse for New York Comedy Festival

Edinburgh Fringe performer Kelly McCaughan will bring Catholic Guilt back Off-Broadway this fall, playing SoHo Playhouse from October 29 through November 13 as part of the 2026 New York Comedy Festival.

The return follows multiple sold-out runs and award nominations at the Edinburgh Fringe and an extended 2024 engagement at SoHo Playhouse as part of the International Fringe Encore Series.

McCaughan comes out of the alt-clown comedy-theater scene and has appeared in Natalie Palamides' Lady Magic. She has also collaborated with Viggo Venn and Zach Zucker as part of Stamptown.

Presented as a fractured and unconventional church service, Catholic Guilt draws on McCaughan's experiences attending Catholic school from preschool through 12th grade as she explores religion, sexuality, death, shame and guilt.

“The show is my attempt to undo shame and guilt for the audience and myself as it relates to religion, but it bleeds into other more universal themes about death, sexuality, and existence,” McCaughan said. “You've never seen a show about religion like this before.”

The solo show blends stand-up, clown, bouffon and character work, with audience members incorporated into its theatrical rituals.

Catholic Guilt previously sold out two runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, where it received Best Newcomer and Best Show nominations from the ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards. It also won the 2024 International Fringe Encore Series.

The show has additionally played Caveat and Union Hall in New York, The Elysian Theater in Los Angeles, The Rockwell in Boston, FringeArts and Theatre Exile in Philadelphia and Benson Theater in Omaha.

McCaughan's other credits include work with Spiegelworld and Arden Theatre Company and an appearance in Ars Nova's ANT Fest. Her screen credits include HBO's Crashing and Apple TV+'s Servant. Her newest solo work, Martha's Umbra, premiered with a sold-out performance at The Elysian's 2026 Spaghetti Festival in Los Angeles.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Catholic Guilt will play SoHo Playhouse at 15 Vandam Street in New York City from October 29 through November 13.

Performances are Thursday, October 29 at 9 p.m.; Friday, October 30 at 9 p.m.; Sunday, November 1 at 5 p.m.; Wednesday, November 4 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, November 5 at 9 p.m.; Friday, November 6 at 9 p.m.; Saturday, November 7 at 9 p.m.; Wednesday, November 11 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, November 12 at 9 p.m.; and Friday, November 13 at 9 p.m.

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